Sophie The Countess Of Wessex: 5 Things To Know About Prince Edward’s Wife

Prince Edward’s wife Sophie has reportedly been a ‘tremendous’ support to Queen Elizabeth after her husband Philip’s death. Here’s 5 things to know about her.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 56, and her husband Prince Edward, 57, are back in the public eye after the the sad death of his father Prince Philip. The Royal Family members, who wed in 1999 and are reportedly very close with Queen Elizabeth II, released a statement in honor of the late Duke of Edinburgh. “He had a unique ability to make a lasting impression in a remarkably short time,” Edward said, noting the enduring impact of his father’s Duke of Edinburgh award scheme. “He may have departed this world, but his spirit and ethos lives on through his Award, through each and every life touched, transformed, inspired; then, now and in the future. Thank you one and all for helping to create such an extraordinary tribute.” Here are 5 things to know about Sophie, Edward’s wife of more than 20 years.

3. Sophie is married to Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward.

Edward is the only one of Queen Elizabeth and Philip’s children who has not been divorced. He wed Sophie, born Sophie Rhys-Jones in June 1999 in a relatively understated ceremony — by royal proportions, at least. Their nuptials took place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in a much more private affair than his siblings’ weddings at large venues like Westminster Abbey. He proposed with a gorgeous ring featuring a two-carat oval diamond made by Garrard & Co, worth more than $100k.

2. She first met Edward in 1987.

Sophie met her future husband while working at Capital Radio. At the time, he was dating one of her friends, however they reconnected in 1993 at a charity event. They began dating shortly after, and the rest as they say, is history. The sweet couple largely remained out of the public eye and avoided any major scandal. About seven years into their relationship, they announced the happy news that they were engaged, in January 1999.

3. Sophie previously worked in public relations.

Prior to joining the Royal Family, and commencing her role as a full time member of the firm, she worked in public relationships. Sophie trained as a secretary at West Kent College, before beginning her career in PR, working for companies like MacLaurin Communications & Media, with clients like Capital Radio. She later spent time servicing clients in Switzerland and Australia, before launching her own agency, RJH Public Relations, in 1996. She ran the company for five years, before closing it to make time for her role as a full time royal.

4. She was a ‘tremendous’ support to the Queen after Philip’s death.

Sophie reportedly visited the Queen multiple times after the death of Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 on Apr. 9. Sources told U.K. publication The Mirror that she was “a tremendous source of comfort” to the reigning monarch. “The Queen is very practical in making sure everyone is okay and despite her tremendous grief at the passing she is no different,” a source told the outlet, adding, “Sophie cherishes her relationship with the Queen and not only appreciates her guidance and wisdom throughout her own life, she is very protective of her. Their bond is very like a mother and daughter and the feeling of love and respect is quite mutual. It is very special.”

5. Sophie has two children.

Sophie and Edward share two kids: Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003, and James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007.