Boris Johnson & More Stars Mourn Prince Philip After His Death At 99 — See Tributes

Prince Philip is dead, and England is in mourning. Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, and PM Boris Johnson are the latest stars to bid farewell to His Royal Highness.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle in England on April 9, according to Buckingham Palace. Though no cause of death was immediately given, the 99-year-old member of the British Royal Family had been plagued by several ailments in recent years and was hospitalized in February. Still, the news of “the first gentleman in the land’s death was greeted with sadness and respect from celebrities and high-profile political figures.

Boris Johnson

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke from Downing Street, per Sky News, hailing Prince Philip as “an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.” The Conservative Party leader also celebrated The Duke of Edinburgh for helping shape and inspire “the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events, he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions. We remember the duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen. Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her ‘strength and stay,’ of more than 70 years.” He also tweeted a statement that thanked Prince Philip for “his decades of selfless service to the country.”

Keir Starmer

My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, also tweeted his condolences. “The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip. Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh. However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability, and hope, even as the world around them changed – most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond. My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip.”

Sadiq Khan

Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others. I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4mhQob0SVT — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 9, 2021

Sadiq Khan, the current Mayor of London, released a statement where he “mourn(ed) the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others. Not only did His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh devote 70 years to undertaking royal duties, but he fought for Britain – and for the freedoms we hold dear today – during the Second World War. As Mayor, I know I can say on behalf of all Londoners that we will forever be grateful for the contribution His Royal Highness made to our city and our country.”

Piers Morgan

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir. pic.twitter.com/ICO7wY9HXz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2021

“RIP Prince Philip, 99,” tweeted controversial news personality Piers Morgan. “A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign. A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir.”

Born into the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, Prince Philip was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. In 1939, he met then-Princess Elizabeth, and it was love at first sight. The two were engaged in July 1947 and wed that November. Their seven-decade marriage was full of love – and family. Together, Philip and Elizabeth II welcomed four children: Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Philip was also grandfather to Prince Harry and Prince William, the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. Philip was also great-grandfather to William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and Harry’s son, Archie, and Harry and Meghan Markle’s (at the time) unborn daughter.

“It is with deep sorrow that her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement from Buckingham Place read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Palace. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family will join people around the world in mourning his loss.”