Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Ana Navarro After She Said He Was Fired From ‘GMB’: ‘She’s A Backstabber’

Piers Morgan called ‘The View’s Ana Navarro a ‘treacherous backstabber’ after she said he didn’t resign from ‘GMB’ but was fired.

It took a week, but Piers Morgan has responded to his former CNN colleague Ana Navarro‘s claim that he was fired from Good Morning Britain and didn’t resign, as he said. “Hi Ana, I wasn’t fired by ITV (I’m still working for them) just as I wasn’t fired by CNN (I was offered a new 2-year deal – ask Jeff). But great to see you’re just as big a treacherous little back-stabber now as you were when I worked at CNN,” Piers tweeted on March 16.

Hi Ana, I wasn’t fired by ITV (I’m still working for them) just as I wasn’t fired by CNN (I was offered a new 2-year deal – ask Jeff). But great to see you’re just as big a treacherous little back-stabber now as you were when I worked at CNN. https://t.co/EYoMiNMS4G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

Piers hosted Piers Morgan Live from 2011 to 2014 on CNN, where Ana is a political analyst. He quote tweeted Ana’s March 9 tweet, which she sent after Piers announced he would no longer co-host Good Morning Britain. “If no other change comes out of the #OprahMeghanHarry interview, that it lead to @piersmorgan getting fired again from yet another job, seems like a good outcome for the benefit of humanity,” The frequent The View co-host wrote.

The controversy started with Piers declaring on GMB that he didn’t “believe a word” of Meghan Markle‘s March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Among Meghan’s claims were that she felt suicidal while pregnant with son Archie, and that a member of the royal family confronted her about how “dark” the unborn baby’s skin might be.

Piers has harbored a longtime grudge against Meghan, whom he says “ghosted” him after a date years ago. He stormed off the set during the March 9 episode after his GMB co-host, Alex Beresford, confronted him about the way he spoke about Meghan. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her,” Alex said.

Piers cut him off and stormed off set, announcing his resignation later that night. He said in a statement: “Those of you that know me well enough know that, despite my many faults, I’m always willing to stand my ground for the things that I think matter most… And now I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologize for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I thus became the latest ”victim” of the cancel culture that is permeating our country, every minute, of every hour, of everyday. Though of course, I consider myself to be neither a victim, nor actually cancelled.” Ana has not responded to Piers’ tweet as of press time.