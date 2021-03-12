Sharon Osbourne Apologizes For Explosive Piers Morgan Debate On ‘The Talk”: I Will ‘Do Better’

Sharon Osbourne apologized for her reaction to her co-host Sheryl Underwood suggesting it was racist to defend Piers Morgan.

Sharon Osbourne has apologized and vowed to “do better” after her outburst on The Talk. Sharon, 68, posted a lengthy statement to Instagram two days after defending Piers Morgan amidst his exit from Good Morning Britain and lashing out at co-host Sheryl Underwood. Sharon expressed remorse for her comments to Sheryl and apologized to the Black community as a whole:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday,” Sharon began her March 12 statement. “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of color that I offend and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I say, I am truly sorry.

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over,” she continued. “There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better. Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet.

“I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction. I hope we can collectively continue to learn from each other and from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth and change. The community on this platform means a lot to me. I hope we can all hold each other up with accountability, compassion and love during this powerful time of paving the way for so much needed change,” she concluded.

The drama began when The Osbournes star said on The Talk that she didn’t agree with what Piers had said about Meghan Markle during his controversial broadcast, but supported her friend. Sheryl pressed back, asking Sharon what she would say to people who thought it would come off as racist to defend Piers. Sharon responded: “For me, at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say ‘I ain’t racist’ – what’s it got to do with me? How could I be racist about anybody? How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

The show cut to commercial before Sheryl could respond, but the conversation continued during the break — and the debate continued as they returned to air. “I will ask you again, Sheryl, I was asking you during the break and I’m asking you again. And don’t try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me,” Sharon said, raising her voice. “This is the situation: you tell me where you have heard him say – educate me. Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me. Tell me.”

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Sheryl explained. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say that we’re attacking you for being racist. And for that, if I articulated anything –”

“I think it’s too late. I think that seed is already sown,” Sharon interjected. Sharon had also tweeted in defense of Piers on March 9: “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Piers had a meltdown during Good Morning Britain on March 8 after spending the previous episode trashing Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. The broadcaster, who has griped multiple times that Meghan “ghosted” him for now-husband Prince Harry, said “I wouldn’t believe [Meghan] if she read me a weather report” after she revealed racism within the royal family and how she had contemplated suicide.

GMB co-host Alex Beresford criticized him the following day: “I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle—or had one—and she cut you off,” Alex said. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her.” Piers interrupted him to storm off set.

He later announced he was resigning. He tweeted in support of Sharon after she defended him on Twitter: “When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it what she believes.”