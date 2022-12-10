Kate Middleton Dazzles In Red Sequins For Royal Carol Event After Prince Harry & Meghan’s Docuseries

Kate Middleton, 40, looked like a perfect representation of Christmas in her latest promo photo. The Princess of Wales posed in front of Christmas tree and wrapped gifts while wearing a red sequined floor-length dress by Needle & Thread, in the new snapshot, which was released by The Royal Foundation of Prince and Princess of Wales and posted by Daily Mail. It promoted the upcoming royal carol concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

This is the second time Kate has publicly showed off the epic holiday dress. She previously wore it at the Buckingham Palace for UK-Africa Investment Summit in January 2020 and looked just as incredible. The Christmas carol special, which will be aired next week, is being held in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this year.

Kate’s latest promo photo comes after her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made headlines for releasing a controversial new Netflix docuseries about their lives. Harry & Meghan became available to stream on Dec. 8 and has been getting mixed reviews from royal insiders and social media users, who follow the royal family, due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims about their struggles with the British media and the royal firm. In one memorable moment of the series, Meghan talked about meeting Kate and her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, for the first time and being surprised by how formal they were, even behind the cameras.

“Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time. I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I’m a hugger I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t know that could be jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan explained. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality out on the outside, carried through on the inside. That there is a forward facing way of being then you close the door and you go phew, great we can relax now. But that formality continues on both sides and that was surprising to me.”

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix special are streaming now and the final three will be available to stream on Dec. 15. Kate and William have yet to publicly comment on the docuseries and it’s unknown if they ever will. Although some of Meghan’s family and friends spoke out in the series, none of Harry’s royal family members have. Beginning credits claim the royals were approached for comment but some sources have denied that ever happened.