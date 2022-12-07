Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc

Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.

Kate was the center of attention in her red Jenny Packham gown. The long sleeve dress was full of scarlet sequins and fell to the floor elegantly. Perfectly tailored, the frock hugged her svelte figure while still staying demure. And while Kate’s dress was clearly dazzling, it was her jewelry that really had people talking.

Embracing her royal duties, Kate rocked several gorgeous heirlooms to the event. She topped her gorgeous brunette tress with the delicate Lotus Flower Tiara, once worn by Princess Margaret. Framing her face, were a pair of Queen Elizabeth II’s own Diamond Frame drop earrings.

The very-official look continued with the Queen’s ornate Royal Family Order, a personal memento bestowed by the monarch to female royalty. The monarch’s blue Royal Victorian Order sash offered a chic dose of contrast.

The family’s appearance came on the same night Harry and Meghan were given the Ripple Of Hope Award in New York, ahead of the release of their Netflix documentary about their time in the royal family. Previous winners included Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

During the event, Meghan explained why she decided to open up about her struggle with thoughts of self-harm, which she previously admitted began during her time serving as a royal. “I don’t want anyone to feel alone,” she said. “We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience.”

In previews for their Harry & Meghan docuseries, the Sussexes accuse the Palace of planting stories and working against them. At the tail end of the trailer, Harry reveals, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.” More will come to light when Harry & Meghan comes out Dec. 8, 2022 via Netflix.