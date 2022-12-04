Kate Middleton Crouches To Talk To Kids In Boston In Burgundy Pantsuit With Prince William: Photos

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous as she stepped out with her husband and greeted the children, including one boy dressed up like a Royal guard, in Somerville, MA.

December 4, 2022 5:06PM EST
Kate Middleton, 40, looked like she thoroughly enjoyed meeting some children in Somerville, MA during her trip to Greentown Labs, a site which is dedicated to “solving the climate crisis through entrepreneurship and collaboration,” on Nov. 30. The Princess of Wales was joined by her husband, Prince William, as she wore a burgundy pantsuit and matching heels while being greeted outside by the young ones. She had her hair down and curled and held a matching burgundy purse, as William dressed in a black blazer over a burgundy sweater and black pants.

At one point, the royal couple walked up to a little boy dressed up like a member of the Royal Guard. Kate looked greatly impressed and overjoyed with the effort of his outfit, which included a red tunic and bearskin hat, as she crouched down and talked to him for a bit. He also adorable handed her a bouquet of red roses as he welcomed them both to the lab and she graciously thanked him.

Kate and William’s Somerville visit was one of the various places they stopped at during their trip to the Boston area this week. It was their first trip to America since 2014 and it got a lot of attention as they received warm welcomes from many of the local politicians and residents. One of the other big appearances they made was at the Earthshot Prize Awards, an annual event that recognizes those who are helping to find and grow solutions that will repair the planet.

Kate looked amazing in an emerald green off-the-shoulder gown at the event while William looked handsome in a classic black and white tuxedo. The pretty royal also accessorized her look with one of the late Princess Diana‘s emerald and diamond chokers and matching dangling earrings. Diana once wore the eye-catching piece of jewelry as a headpiece back in 1985.

In addition to Kate and William, other stars shined on the carpet and inside the MGM Music Hall, where the award ceremony took place. Billie EilishAnnie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle, all performed, and Rami MalekCatherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley presented awards. Like she did last year, Kate handed out one of the awards, and William made closing remarks.

