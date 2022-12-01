Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Hilariously Tries To Eat Her Christmas Decorations: Watch

Jennifer Aniston was getting into the holiday spirit when her two four-legged friends hilariously wanted to jump in on the fun! The gorgeous Friends star took to her Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 1 to share an adorable photo album, including a few videos, of her trip to the Christmas tree lot where she picked out a tiny reindeer decoration, which, once brought home, almost became a tasty treat for her pups Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

In the clips, both Lord Chesterfield and Clyde are jumping in the air to try and get a piece of the decoration as Jennifer calmly carries it outside from her car to her house. The Good Girl alum can he heard telling the cute canines to “be nice” and that the reindeer is only “visiting for the holidays.” She captioned the adorable video, “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️.”

Just a few months ago, Jennifer shared another Instagram featuring her sweet dogs, proving that that sometimes a quiet, peaceful morning is all you need to get your day started right. The beauty took to her Instagram on August 12 to share an adorable photo of herself relaxing on her couch with her two furry friends. In the three-slide album, which she captioned ‘Morning’, Jennifer can be seen rocking a short, dark robe while she pets the head of her cute dog Lord Chesterfield as her other pup Clyde lies nearby.

Around the same time, Jennifer opened up about Clyde and Lord Chesterfield’s obsession with dog toys, which may be why they appeared smitten with the wooden reindeer. “Clyde has an obsession with toys … he buries them all over the property,” she told People. “Then Chesterfield came along, also with the love of toys, and it was war.”

She also revealed Clyde was extremely interested in the 2020 election. In a short Instagram clip, Jennifer pretended that Clyde asked the American public to “choose their humans wisely.” Later, he appeared on her Instagram page with a ‘I voted’ sticker on his head. Too cute!