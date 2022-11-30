Courteney Cox Hilariously Photobombs Fans Taking Pics At Famous ‘Friends’ Fountain: Watch

Friends star Courteney Cox, 58, was the ultimate prankster on Nov. 30, as she visited the famous Friends couch on the set of Warner Bros. and photobombed some fans. The actress, who played Monica Geller on the show, decided to hide behind the couch, as the tourist visited the set on Wednesday. “I’m working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time to surprise some Friends fans and photobomb their shots,” the brunette beauty said in her Instagram video.

She had some help from some of the set workers who asked the fans to sit on the orange leather couch and “answer a few questions.” Of course, that’s when Courteney took the opportunity to crouch down behind the sofa while the fans took their snapshots. Her helper counted down from three and when he got to one that’s when the 58-year-old would pop up to add herself to her fan’s photos.

“Don’t you hate a photo bomber? #friends,” the HomeCourt founder captioned the post. When the fans would see the photo to make sure they liked it they were shocked to see their favorite character from the show in the frame. “Is this happening to us right now?!”, one admirer gushed, while another simply said, “Nooo!” Courteney then greeted her admirers with warm hugs and laughed at the experience with them.

Many of the Shining Vale star’s 12.2 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to praise Courteney on her prank. Grown Ups actor David Spade, 58, even chimed in to write, “Very cool.” Even Courteney’s costar, Mira Sorvino, 55, couldn’t help but comment on the video. “This is effing amazing,” the actress wrote. Many of the mom-of-one’s fans were also moved emotionally by the post, with one writing, “why am i crying ????”

Courteney’s visit on set comes just over one week after she took to Instagram to share a video of her playing basketball on the Warner Bros. set. “Turns out I REALLY can play,” she captioned the silly video. Featured in her clip, was professional basketball player Zach Andrews, 37, actor and athlete Sherman G, and actor Solomon Hughes, 43. Notably, Solomon stars in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty alongside actors Adrien Brody, John C. Reilly, and more.