Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Multiple Red Christmas Trees As She Reveals Holiday Decor

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, didn’t let us down with her 2022 Christmas decorations. The Poosh founder, who is celebrating her first holiday season as a married woman, shared videos of her California house decorated for Christmas on December 9. Kourtney showed off at least six massive Christmas trees decorated with red lights inside the foyer of the home where she lives with husband Travis Barker, 47. The holiday classic “Silent Night” played in Kourtney’s video, which also captured more Christmas trees on the outside of her house.

Kourtney Kardashian showing off her Christmas decorations! pic.twitter.com/fYULD18iq5 — Kourtney Kardashian Source (@KourtneyUpdater) December 10, 2022

There’s clearly plenty of joy inside Kourtney and Travis’ home, as the A-list couple prepares to mark their first Christmas together after getting married twice this year. They got legally married at a Santa Barbara, Calif. courthouse in May, and two weeks later, The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a waterside castle in Portofino, Italy. Kourtney’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, and Travis’ kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, were all at the Italy wedding.

In November, HollywoodLife learned from a source why this holiday season is “extra special” for the new Mr. and Mrs. Barker. “Christmas is one of Kourtney’s favorite holidays. It’s so important to her because she loves spending time with the family and seeing how happy the season makes her kids,” the insider shared. “Kourtney feels so blessed to be celebrating her very first Christmas as a wife to Travis and she couldn’t imagine a better way to spend the holidays.”

On Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis have openly discussed their attempts to have a child together. While they have six children between the two of them, “Kravis” has tried to have a baby together, with Kourtney even giving IVF a shot, but sadly the fertility journey hasn’t worked out for them. Still, Kourtney and Travis are so happy and blessed with their beautiful blended family.