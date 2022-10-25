Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House As 1st Home Together: Photos

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, have officially bought their first home together! The newlyweds purchased Conan O’Brien‘s Carpinteria, Calif. beach house for $14.5 million, according to TMZ. The sale went through on Friday, Oct. 21, and the purchase price was $2 million less than what the house, which had been on the market since July, was originally listed for. The location is super special to Kourtney and Travis, as it’s close to Santa Barbara, which is where they got engaged almost exactly a year ago in Oct. 2021.

According to a gallery of photos provided by TMZ (seen here), the 2,142-square-foot coastal home has a spacious deck that leads right to the beach. The deck houses a table big enough to of Kourtney, Travis, their combined six children, and then some. The indoor living space features an open-concept design with a giant glass wall that offers gorgeous views of the Pacific and a wood-burning fireplace to keep the airy space warm on chilly nights. The house also has some neat bells and whistles, including an outdoor shower and a Tesla charging station.

While the four-bedroom property is gorgeous, it appears it will serve as a getaway from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for the family rather than their main home. Travis and Kourtney still own their Calabasas mansions that are right up the street from each other, and it would be a huge transition for the couple to move two families into a home that would make a typical Kardashian closet look small!

Previously, an insider close to the happy couple revealed to HollywoodLife that they would love to build their own personalized family home together but aren’t in any rush. “They are thinking now of building their own home, which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY in June. “This would be their forever family home.” The “forever family home” would need to be large enough to house Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, and Travis’s son Landon, 18, his daughter Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

Travis also previously revealed his current residence seems to be working out just fine for the time being. “I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life,” the Blink-182 drummer explained to Architectural Digest in May. “I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories.”

“Kourtney has a great house a block away from here,” he continued. “Right now I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we’ll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful.”