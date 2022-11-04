Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Why This Holiday Season Will Be ‘Extra Special’ For Them (Exclusive)

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, are celebrating their first holiday season as a married couple this year, which is making it an “extra special” time for the newlyweds, a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kourtney is so excited that she’s already gotten a head start on her Santa duties. “Kourtney started shopping for Christmas gifts for the kids months ago. She has a special storage closet she keeps all the presents that she doesn’t want the kids to find,” the source divulged.

“Christmas is one of Kourtney’s favorite holidays. She loves getting out of town to go skiing, watching Christmas movies, and cooking some of her favorite holiday dishes,” they added. “It’s so important to her because she loves spending time with the family and seeing how happy the season makes her kids. Kourtney feels so blessed to be celebrating her very first Christmas as a wife to Travis and she couldn’t imagine a better way to spend the holidays.”

A second insider revealed that the eldest KarJenner sibling is “extra emotional this year” and is “excited about signing cards and gifts with ‘Mr. and Mrs. Barker.’” She had a similar reaction when she and Travis first got married, as an EXCLUSIVE insider also told HL at the time that she was asking everyone to call her “Mrs. Barker.” How sweet!

The recent insider continued, “Kourtney has fallen into the role of wife and stepmother with such ease. She takes it very seriously and is so blessed that she can be there for her family. She is going all out in terms of shopping and showing Travis and his kids how much she loves them and how they mean just as much to her as her own kids.”

They noted that Kourtney’s love for Christmas stems from her late father, Robert Kardashian. “Prior to Kourtney’s dad Robert’s passing, her father would always make such a huge deal and production out of the holiday season. Kourtney sees that same kind of excitement in Travis, and she loves how he is just as over the top as she is in terms of giving. They have already done a ton of gift shopping for Christmas, and, in terms of Thanksgiving, they really want to just have an intimate family dinner at home with them and their children.”

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer walked down the aisle on May 22, 2022 in an intimate ceremony at a waterside castle in Portofino, Italy. Their Italian nuptials came a week after they got legally married at a Santa Barbara, Calif. Kourtney and Travis got engaged on Oct. 17, 2021 after dating for about nine months. Kourtney is the mother of three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, who she shares with her ex, Scott Disick, 39. Travis has a son Landon, 19, and a daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 47. He is also the stepfather of her daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

Although married, the couple still owns two separate houses right up the street from one another in their posh neighborhood of Calabasas, Calif. However, they did just purchase a charming beachside abode in Carpinteria, Calif. While it’s a gorgeous home, it will likely be a vacation spot, as the entire Kar-Barker brood would be quite cozy in the four-bedroom house.