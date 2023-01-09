Brad Pitt Makes Rare Appearance At Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower: Photo

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had a star-studded guest list for their baby shower over the weekend — including the one and only Brad Pitt! In a since-deleted Instagram image shared by actor Jonathan Bluth (seen below), Brad, 59, looked fashionable in a comfy blue jumpsuit. He flashed a grin with his hands in his pockets and looked happy to be celebrating Kaley and Tom’s baby.

“Some guests were starstruck by Brad Pitt, who was in a great mood and even took a picture with some people there,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. The Hollywood heartthrob is connected to Tom, 50, and Kaley, 37, through Tom. Brad executive produced his 2022 film, She Said, which followed the investigation into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Kaley took a moment to express her gratitude on Instagram to everyone who came to shower her with love and presents as she awaits her first-ever child to be welcomed into the world. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which includes several sweet snapshots from the event.

The cover photo of the carousel showed Kaley and her boyfriend of eight months kissing while standing on a stage under a golden balloon arch that spelled out “Baby Pelphrey”. Other pictures included a red, white, and blue unicorn in the sky created by 400 drones, several pics of the expecting parents cuddled up and laughing together, a picture of a personalized white cake, and a photo of a white balloon with “Baby Girl Pelphrey” written across it. How cute!

The stage Kaley and Tom kissed on in the first photo of her carousel was the stage Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her band performed on to entertain guests. Guests were also busy snapping Polaroid pictures, playing cornhole, and dancing to some classic hits, such as “Footloose” and “ABC” by the Jackson 5, per Entertainment Tonight.

There was no report of Brad bringing his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 30, to the shower. According to a HollywoodLife insider, Ines’ absence at the party has no reflection on their relationship. “Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 6. “It’s not hard to be because she’s obviously attractive and she’s into health which Brad is also, but she’s smart, she’s successful as VP of Anita Ko Jewelry and has really made a name for herself which is impressive to Brad.”

Between Brad and Ines and Kaley, Tom, and their baby girl, there’s certainly a lot of love in the air!