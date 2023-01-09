Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Pink Mini Dress For ‘Magical’ Baby Shower With Tom Pelphrey: Photos

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey got ready for the arrival of their baby daughter with an amazing baby shower on Saturday, January 7. The actress, 37, shared tons of photos, taken by Claud Craig, with a touching caption about how excited she is to be a mom on Instagram. Kaley looked beautiful in a small, pink dress as she kissed the Ozark star, 40.

Kaley and Tom went all out for the celebration, and she showed off shots from the celebration, including photos of her boyfriend wrapping his arms around her as they enjoyed the party. She also shared glimpses of what seemed like an intricate drone show. Some of the shots on her story showed that the lighting display spelled out the couple’s names as well as the phrases “Big Baby City” and “Baby Girl Pelphrey.” She also shared looks at the cake and some of the other party decorations. She shared more shots and reposted photos and videos from friends of what seemed like an amazing party.

The Big Bang Theory star thanked the couple’s friends for joining them for the special occasion. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives,” she wrote in the caption.

Kaley announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram post in October. She posted a series of photos of them finding out that they were expecting a girl with a cake with pink filling. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” she wrote with heart emojis. “Beyond blessed and over the moon…”

Since announcing that she’s expecting a baby girl, Kaley has shown off tons of amazing maternity looks and her baby bump on her social media, and she’s definitely looking forward to becoming a mom.