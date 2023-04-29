Tom Sandoval Goes Shirtless As He Hangs Out With Former ‘VPR’ Castmate Billie Lee After Ariana Madix Split

Tom Sandoval, 39, spent some time in nature along with his former Vanderpump Rules co-star Billie Lee on Thursday. The reality star was photographed shirtless while wearing black shorts, sneakers, and a black headband, as he stepped outside in Los Angles, CA. Billie, who walked beside him, wore a gray T-shirt, black leggings, sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

In addition to breaking a sweat during their outside walk, Tom and Billie were seen moving a large thin package. It came from the house where Tom and his ex Ariana Madix once shared, and he was trying to get it into the trunk of his car. It didn’t appear to fit in the space, however.

Tom’s latest outing with Billie comes after he spent some time at a nature retreat in Arizona. He went there once he faced a lot of public backlash due to his affair with VP co-star Raquel Leviss during his relationship with Ariana. Billie has been seen hanging out with him twice since the cheating scandal made headlines and received her own backlash from it.

“Tom and Ariana are my family, they have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I’m (sic) am today without them,” Billie wrote in response to the haters, in an Instagram post. “It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways.”

She went on to add that she’s “allowed to be friends with one of [her] best friends who made a mistake while still holding him accountable and not commending what he did,” and said she believes any other approach would be “extremely immature.” She also wrote that “there is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in.”

The end of Billie’s message mentioned Ariana, who has reportedly been “casually dating” Daniel Wai, and how she’s been doing since the scandal. “Ariana seems to be in a way better place, I’m so happy that she is moving on and Tom is really working hard on himself,” she shared. “I’ll continue to love and support them, unconditionally.”