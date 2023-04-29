Tom Sandoval Goes Shirtless As He Hangs Out With Former ‘VPR’ Castmate Billie Lee After Ariana Madix Split

Tom Sandoval also wore black shorts and sneakers as he walked under the sun and helped Billie Lee carry a package, in Los Angeles, CA.

April 29, 2023 3:45PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A shirtless Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee are seen together at his home on a Thursday morning as Billie helps Tom carry a large package to his car. A shirtless Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee are seen together at his home on a Thursday morning as Billie helps Tom carry a large package to his car. Tom made sure to wear a lifting belt to protect his back. Billie Lee has been spotted spending a lot of time with Tom lately after his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. Billie haS come under fire for the friendship and has defended her friendship with both Tom and Ariana saying “Tom and Ariana are my family, they have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I’m am today without them'' going on to add "It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways.” Pictured: Tom Sandoval, Billie Lee BACKGRID USA 27 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: LAGOSSIPTV,4CRNS,WCP / BACKGRID

Tom Sandoval, 39, spent some time in nature along with his former Vanderpump Rules co-star Billie Lee on Thursday. The reality star was photographed  shirtless while wearing black shorts, sneakers, and a black headband, as he stepped outside in Los Angles, CA. Billie, who walked beside him, wore a gray T-shirt, black leggings, sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Tom during his outing with Billie. (LAGOSSIPTV,4CRNS,WCP / BACKGRID)

In addition to breaking a sweat during their outside walk, Tom and Billie were seen moving a large thin package. It came from the house where Tom and his ex Ariana Madix once shared, and he was trying to get it into the trunk of his car. It didn’t appear to fit in the space, however.

Tom and Billie also moved a package to his car. (LAGOSSIPTV,4CRNS,WCP / BACKGRID)

Tom’s latest outing with Billie comes after he spent some time at a nature retreat in Arizona. He went there once he faced a lot of public backlash due to his affair with VP co-star Raquel Leviss during his relationship with Ariana. Billie has been seen hanging out with him twice since the cheating scandal made headlines and received her own backlash from it.

“Tom and Ariana are my family, they have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I’m (sic) am today without them,” Billie wrote in response to the haters, in an Instagram post. “It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways.”

She went on to add that she’s “allowed to be friends with one of [her] best friends who made a mistake while still holding him accountable and not commending what he did,” and said she believes any other approach would be “extremely immature.” She also wrote that “there is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in.”

The end of Billie’s message mentioned Ariana, who has reportedly been “casually dating” Daniel Wai, and how she’s been doing since the scandal. “Ariana seems to be in a way better place, I’m so happy that she is moving on and Tom is really working hard on himself,” she shared. “I’ll continue to love and support them, unconditionally.”

