Ariana Madix Refusing To Film One-On-One Scenes With Tom Sandoval For ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Now that filming for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is well underway, a new Jul. 27 report by TMZ claims that Ariana Madix, 38, is not on board to film one-on-one scenes with her ex, Tom Sandoval, 40. The outlet’s source claimed that the ex-love birds have yet to film a scene together for the show and that Ariana is “refusing to share the screen” with her ex-beau. Bravo began filming the next season of the hit reality series last month.

The insider also claimed that the blonde beauty is “not interested in talking to the guy,” following their recent breakup just four months ago. They also alleged that the 38-year-old “hasn’t spoken to” Tom “directly” since the explosive Season 10 reunion was filmed at the end of March. Ariana is reportedly only communicating with the 40-year-old via third parties. TMZ also reported that Season 11 is set to finish filming at the start of Sept., and that production is eager to get a scene with Tom and Ariana.

Most recently, the Something About Her co-founder and Tom were both at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood on Jul. 11 while the cameras were reportedly rolling (see photos here). Although they were both in the same building, TMZ claimed that they “steered clear” of one another among their other castmates. The latest reports that Ariana will not film with Tom come two months after she told The New York Times that she has no interest in speaking with him or her ex bestie, Raquel Leviss, 28.

“I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she quipped at the time. As many know, Tom cheated on Ariana with her friend, Raquel, amid their nine-year relationship. The same day that Ariana’s interview with the NYT was published, she told The View who she hates the most between the two of them. “It’s pretty neck and neck, but I would say him,” she told co-host Joy Behar at the time.

Amid filming a recent episode for Season 11 of VPR, the cast, including Tom, hit up Lake Tahoe together, per PEOPLE. Several of the stars were spotted filming at a lavish mansion in the area, however, Ariana and Katie Maloney, 36, reportedly opted to stay back home in Los Angeles.

As far as her other TV projects go, Ariana recently made her debut on Love Island USA as she hosted the Jul. 25 episode. During her appearance, she even threw some subtle shade at her ex. “Take it from me, it’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with,” she told the contestants. “And if they’re not the one for you, trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later.”