‘Love Island USA’ Season 5: The New Cast, Premiere Date & Everything Else To Know

Love Island is the unofficial kickoff to summer for fans of reality television. The popular show’s USA version returns for season 5 in July 2023. A new group of singles will enter a villa in Fiji, where they’ll compete in challenges and deal with relationship drama as they couple up with another islander. The winning couple will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize.

It’s almost time for the return of Love Island. Ahead of the addictive reality show’s premiere, the cast was revealed. Buckle up and get ready for the drama! Here’s everything you need to know about season 5, including the cast, who’s hosting, and more.

Love Island Season 5 Premiere Date

Mark your calendars. Love Island USA season 5 premieres July 18 exclusively on Peacock. The first three seasons of the show aired on CBS and Paramount+, before it shifted to Peacock for season 4 last year. New episodes will be available to stream six days a week, until the finale which usually falls around late August.

Since the show is shot in real-time, new episodes will be streaming every day at 9 p.m. during premiere week. New episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

Love Island Season 5 Cast

The cast for Love Island USA season 5 was revealed on July 11. Here are brief bios of the men and women joining the season 5 cast:

Anna Kurdys , 22, a criminal justice student living in St. Barthelemy and Boca Raton, Floria

, 22, a criminal justice student living in St. Barthelemy and Boca Raton, Floria Destiny Davis , 27, a microbiologist living in Florissant, Missouri

, 27, a microbiologist living in Florissant, Missouri Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray , 25, a travel nurse living in Palestine, Texas

, 25, a travel nurse living in Palestine, Texas Kassy Castillo , 22, a real estate student living in Fort Worth, Texas

, 22, a real estate student living in Fort Worth, Texas Jasmine Sklavanitis , 24, a trauma stepdown ICU nurse living in Nashvill

, 24, a trauma stepdown ICU nurse living in Nashvill Leonardo Dionicio , 21, a salesman living in West Hartford, Connecticut

, 21, a salesman living in West Hartford, Connecticut Marco Donatelli , 22, a chiropractic student living in Boca Raton, Florida

, 22, a chiropractic student living in Boca Raton, Florida Keena Anunay , 23, a student living in Atlanta

, 23, a student living in Atlanta Victor Gonzalez , 28, a student/wrestler living in Atlanta

, 28, a student/wrestler living in Atlanta Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, 23, a Dairy Queen manager living in Madison, South Dakota

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will make her Love Island USA debut in season 5. She’ll be surprising Islanders with a special guest appearance during the season’s second week.

This season will welcome around 30 contestants who film in a villa in Fiji, which was also the shooting location for season 1. The other three seasons took place in Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Santa Barbara, California. Season 4 was won by Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison, who broke up after filming ended.

Love Island Season 5 Host

Sarah Hyland is hosting the show for the second season in a row. The Modern Family actress took over hosting duties from Arielle Vandenberg starting with season 4. Sarah will be joined by voice commentator Iain Stirling, who also does the narration for the British version of the show.

Before season 4, Sarah said on TODAY with Jenna and Hoda that she immediately accepted the offer to host the show. “Very quick yes. I love Love Island of all of the forms of it. Everywhere. All of the countries. So it was definitely a quick yes for me,” she said.

Love Island Season 5 Trailer

Peacock released the season 5 trailer on June 21. Iain Stirling narrates the trailer and says season 5 is going to be “the biggest and best season ever.” Iain teases “more red hot romance,” “a lot less clothes,” and “big” challenges in the new season.

Peacock said in the official press release for season 5 that the new islanders “will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new ‘bombshells’ arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.”