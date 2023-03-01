Ginger Gonzaga: 5 Things To Know About The ‘True Lies’ Star

Ginger Gonzaga stars as Helen in ‘True Lies.’

She had a role in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.’

She dated Jim Carrey.

Ginger Gonzaga gets to play a suburban housewife-turned-international spy in the new CBS series True Lies. The 39-year-old actress stars opposite Steve Howey in the show, which is an adaptation of James Cameron‘s popular 1994 film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Ginger’s character, Helen Tasker, learns that her computer consultant husband is actually an international spy, and she decides to join him on his wild adventures, setting the stage for a thrilling action-packed show.

So, who is Ginger Gonzaga? HollywoodLife has all the scoop on the talented actress. Keep reading to learn more about Ginger.

Ginger plays Helen in ‘True Lies.’

Ginger replaced Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of Helen Tasker. Ginger was cast in the CBS show in September 2021. She revealed in an interview with TV Insider that she had never seen the original movie before. “I just treated it like it was a spy show that I didn’t know anything about,” she said.

She grew up in California.

Ginger was born and raised in Modesto, California. After graduating from Beyer High School, Ginger went to the University of California, Santa Barbara. She graduated a year early to train at an improv school in Los Angeles.

She starred in ‘She-Hulk.’

Before True Lies, Ginger had a lead role in the Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. She played She-Hulk’s queer BFF, Nikki Ramos. She got to work with Tatiana Maslany on the Disney+ show.

She hosted a comedy web series.

From 2011 to 2012, Ginger was one of the hosts of the Hulu pop culture web series The Morning After. Ginger’s co-hosts included Damien Fahey, Alison Haislip, Dave Holmes, Bradley Hasemeyer, and Rachel Perry. The show ended in 2014.

She dated Jim Carrey.

Ginger started dating Jim Carrey sometime in 2018. They met on the set of the Showtime series Kidding. Ginger and Jim made their red carpet debut together at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration in January 2019. They also appeared together at the 2019 Golden Globes, where Jim told Extra that Ginger is “incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and amazing person.” Sadly, the couple broke up a few months later.