Love Island Couples Still Together: Where They Are Now

‘Love Island’ has become a total cultural phenomenon and game-changer for dating shows. Take a look at some of the franchise’s most famous couples like Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow and more who stayed together!

For the last few years, Love Island has become a favorite of reality TV and binge-watchers around the world. The dating show, which features series in the United Kingdom, United States, and across the globe, kicked off with its first season in 2015 and slowly, but surely, earned a ton of fans and a major audience following. In July 2019, Love Island USA began on CBS, proving that the Love Island effect was alive and well.

But when it comes to some of the most famous contestants and their equally established romantic partners, some fans might need a refresher on how they met, if they stayed together, and where they are today. Of course, there have been plenty couple-casualties that weren’t meant to last and weren’t particularly each other’s type on paper. However, there have been some major success stories from the series that started it all! So, let’s take a look back at some of the most famous Love Island couples who stayed together after their time on the show!

Nathan Massey & Cara De La Hoyde

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde were a major success story for the 2016 season of Love Island. The two got together as soon as they set eyes on each other and remained a strong couple throughout the second season of the U.K. series. After winning the series on day 45, the couple remained together and welcome their first child, son Freddie-George, in 2017! Nathan and Cara did, however, hit a rough patch and nearly split, but they were able to work through their troubles and sustained their loving relationship. In July 2019, Nathan and Cara officially tied the knot and had even more to celebrate the following year. In 2020, the couple welcomed a baby girl together and have been living on Cloud Nine ever since!

Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury may have had a bit of an up and down start to their romance, but their love has proven to take them the distance! The couple was the runner-up on season five of Love Island in 2019. Molly-Mae was not initially at the villa on day one, but she finally made her entrance on day four. Although Tommy was one of the first guys to introduce himself to Molly-Mae, she chose to go on a date with Curtis Pritchard before finally coupling up with Tommy on day five. From there on, the two stayed together the entirety of the series. Today, the couple is as strong as ever, and on Valentine’s Day 2021, Molly-Mae called Tommy “the light of [her] life.”

Jamie Jewitt & Camilla Thurlow

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow appeared on season three of Love Island and got caught-up in their romance fairly late in the season. Jamie wasn’t even in the villa until day 34! By that point, Camilla had tried coupling up with different contestants, but nothing stuck until Jamie came along. The couple was announced as the runners up on day 52 of the season and maintained their romance long after the show concluded. In May 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together! On October 27, 2020, Camilla gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Nell Sophia Jewitt! Their respective Instagram pages are now chock-full of sweet family photos and the couple is wholly embracing parenthood!

Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland‘s relationship was also late to start on season two of Love Island. The twosome didn’t get together until day 20 on the show, but their love proved to be everlasting. Alex and Olivia went on to be the season’s runners up and stayed together once the cameras stopped rolling. Roughly two years after they met on the show, Olivia and Alex exchanged their ‘I dos’ in September 2018 and have been posting about their love ever since!

Luke Trotman & Siânnise Fudge

Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge are still going strong after they were named runners up on the sixth season of Love Island. Luke didn’t arrive to the villa until day 12. He finally coupled up with Siânnise on day 18 and the two took their love all the way to the end of the series. The pair is still together to this day and, much like the other couples on this list, they love to show off their love for the world to see on Instagram! On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Luke celebrated their love with a sweet tribute on the social media platform. “1 year with this incredible woman, I appreciate you so much,” Luke wrote. “Happy anniversary & Happy Valentines Day.”

Paige Turley & Finely Tapp

Paige Turley and Finely Tapp were crowned the first winners of the winter edition of Love Island in 2020. Although Paige initially got together with someone else on the first day of her time on the show, she coupled up with Finely by day six and the rest is history! The two won the series on day 43 and have been loving on one another ever since. The twosome regularly post about one another on social media and look as smitten as ever.

Maura Higgins & Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor‘s relationship had quite a few ups and downs. Although the two starred on season five of Love Island, they actually didn’t get together until after the series wrapped. Maura took fourth place overall with Curtis Pritchard, but after they split, Maura and Chris made their relationship official by getting together!

Dom Lever & Jess Shears

Jess Shears and Dom Lever‘s romance took some time to come together, as well. The two starred on season three of Love Island and were coupled up for some time, before they left the villa on days 20 and 28. After the show, however, the two reconnected. Dom and Jess got married (officially) in October 2018 and welcomed their baby roughly one year later in October 2019!

Lucie Donlan & Luke Mabbot

Lucie Donland and Luke Mabbot appeared on different seasons of Love Island and came together after their time on their respective batch of episodes. Luke was on the sixth season of the show, while Lucie appeared on season five. After Luke and his former flame, Demi Jones (also a former contestant, with whom Luke placed third on the show), broke up in May 2020, Lucie and Luke took their romance public in July of that year — just two months after Luke and Demi broke up!

Callum Jones & Molly Smith

Callum Jones and Molly Smith are two former cast members from the sixth season of Love Island. The pair got together on day 26 of their time in the villa, but were both sent home and dumped by their fellow islanders on day 38. Despite heading home, Molly and Callum’s relationship survived! The couple’s romance is seemingly flourishing, too, since the show wrapped and fans watched the final episodes in early 2020. Callum and Molly are currently spending a lot of time together in lockdown and regularly post photos with each other on social media, proving that they are as strong as ever.