Ariana Madix Shades Tom Sandoval In ‘Love Island’ Appearance: Know Who You’re ‘Sharing A Bed With’

Ariana Madix told the 'Love Island' contestants that 'it's better to find out sooner rather than later' if you're dating the wrong person.

Reading Time: 2 minute
July 26, 2023 3:03PM EDT
Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix 'Vanderpump Rules' TV Series premeire, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Feb 2023
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix 'Vanderpump A Paris' Celebrates Grand Opening, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Apr 2022
In this image released on June 5, American actress Ariana Madix and actor Tom Sandoval arrive at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States - 06 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

Ariana Madix gave some valuable dating advice on Love Island USA. The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, crossed reality shows and appeared on the July 25 episode of Love Island, where she hosted the “Mr. and Mrs.” game for the contestants. Ariana snuck in a dig at her cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, 40, while she was speaking to the single islanders about getting into a serious relationship on the Peacock show.

“Take it from me, it’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with,” Ariana said. “And if they’re not the one for you, trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later,” she added.

Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix (Photo: Sara Mally/PEACOCK)

Ariana and Tom were together for nine years before they broke up on March 1 after Ariana discovered Tom was having a months-long affair with their co-star and friend Raquel Leviss. On one of the Vanderpump Rules episodes that was shot before “The Scandoval” broke, Love Island was referenced when Ariana vented to Tom about how she hasn’t spent time with him. “I don’t have time to watch 50 goddamn episodes of Love Island,”  Tom said. “That is your definition of quality time, not the definition of quality time.”

Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix on ‘Love Island’ (Photo: Sara Mally/PEACOCK)

After the couple split, Ariana got a new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, who she met at a wedding in Mexico. Tom, meanwhile, avoided Ariana by going on tour with his band. But the exes have had to be in each other’s presence again amidst filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Executive producer Alex Baskin recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Ariana and Tom are actually still living together in their $2 million Valley Village home. And even though Ariana skipped to cast trip to Lake Tahoe focus on her and Katie Maloney‘s sandwich shop, Something About Her, the former couple has allegedly still experienced tense moments with each other while shooting the Bravo show.

“Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on July 24, the day before Ariana’s Love Island appearance aired. “She’s becoming more and more detached and isn’t affected by him as much,” the ET insider added.

