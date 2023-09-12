Tom Sandoval Wishes Raquel Leviss ‘Happiness’ on Her Birthday, She Blocks Him After Affair and Split

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Vanderpump Rules alum Raquel Leviss turned 29 on September 12 and received an unexpected birthday message from her former lover Tom Sandoval. Raquel, who goes by her birth name Rachel again in the aftermath of the “Scandoval,” shared an Instagram video of herself exploring a flower farm, with the caption, “I’ve been dreaming of a place like this.” Tom, 40, commented on Raquel’s video, saying, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

Fans were shocked to see Tom reach out to Raquel, considering Raquel said on Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast that she doesn’t have a relationship with her former co-stars, including Tom. And Raquel proved she’s done with Tom by blocking him on Instagram. After he wished her a happy birthday, she posted a screenshot of his account on her Instagram Stories to reveal she blocked him. “OK Bye,” Raquel wrote on the picture.

Raquel quit Vanderpump Rules after receiving major backlash for having a months-long affair with Tom amidst his longterm relationship with Ariana Madix. After the affair was exposed in early March, Raquel faced off with the rest of the cast at the season 10 reunion where Ariana called her “diabolical,” “demented,” and “subhuman,” among other things. Raquel and Tom were on the same page at the reunion, but a few days later she threw him under the bus to production by exposing more of his lies, including that they had sex multiple times at Scheana Shay‘s wedding in Mexico and at Tom and Ariana’s house while Ariana was away for her grandmother’s funeral.

After the reunion, Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility for treatment in April. A few weeks later, news broke that Raquel and Tom officially broke up. Raquel checked out of the mental health facility after two months and chose not to return to film Vanderpump Rules season 11 with the rest of the cast. After addressing the scandal and her experience getting treatment on Bethenny’s podcast, Raquel deleted all her Instagram pictures with her former co-stars and unfollowed all of them, including Tom. She also updated her bio to read, “Becoming a better person… one day at a time.” Her bio now says, “Healing Era.”

During her interview with Bethenny, Raquel spoke about her decision to walk away from the hit reality program. “My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever. And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, ‘Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it’s gonna be written for you,’ ” she said to Bethenny. “And that’s terrifying. So I almost went back, I know just because of that.”

Tom has avoided speaking about Raquel while filming the next season of VPR. He still lives in the same house as Ariana but they’ve made it clear that their relationship is nonexistent on and off camera. Tom is set to appear on season 2 of FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and in the trailer he mentions his scandal. “The whole country’s pissed off at me,” Tom says in the trailer. “I had an affair and want to take a beating.” The TomTom owner is shown with a bloody nose and bruised face after seemingly getting punched in the face by another contestant in the trailer.