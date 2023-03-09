Lala Kent Calls Raquel Leviss A ‘Bottom Feeder’ As Tom Sandoval Cheating Drama Intensifies

Lala Kent, 32, took shots at Raquel Leviss, 28, over the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal on the new episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. Lala called her Vanderpump Rules co-star a “bottom feeder,” as she slammed Raquel’s affair with Tom, 39, amidst his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, who was one of Raquel’s closest friends. While discussing Raquel’s future on the Bravo show, Lala said, “I don’t know if she’ll come back. I personally would leave and run away and go home, and go and live my life.”

Lala also said that Tom “is very much to blame” for the scandal, which is playing out on-camera and will air at the end of the current season of VPR. “Men are a** holes, but you don’t expect your best friend who’s, like, a woman to do you like that and to sit there and look you in your eyes and confide in each other,” Lala said, further trashing Raquel. “When the whole time that’s what she’s doing behind your back. That is absolutely terrifying.”

As a staunch supporter of Ariana’s amidst the drama, Lala said on her podcast that the friend group is “never going to forget” what Tom and Raquel did. “That’s some low-down, dirty stuff,” Lala said. The mom-of-one also revealed that she’s supporting Ariana, 37, right now in her own way. “I think I’m way too intense for her right now. I don’t know that I’m the person who should be around her right now,” Lala admitted. “I think that’s where it should stay, just until the wound is not so fresh.”

Tom and Ariana, who have been together since 2013, split earlier this month after she found out he had been cheating on her with Raquel. The affair was exposed after Ariana allegedly found an intimate video of Raquel on Tom’s phone. Tom and Raquel have allegedly been in a relationship since July 2022, and they kept it a secret from all their co-stars.

After the affair news broke, Tom and Raquel both released statements apologizing for their actions. In his apology to Ariana, the TomTom owner said he “was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt” her. Ariana briefly deactivated her Instagram and still has not spoken publicly about the affair. She’s been leaning on her friends like Katie Maloney, Schaena Shay, and former VPR co-star Kristen Doute for their support. The entire cast is expected to reunite in about two weeks to film the Season 10 Reunion.