Lala Kent Reveals Daughter Ocean, 19 Mos., Was Rushed To The Hospital As She ‘Gasped For Air’

Lala Kent has opened up about the horrifying situation she experienced with her 19-month-old daughter Ocean last week. In the Nov. 9 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, she revealed she had to rush Ocean to the emergency room after she became “upset” in her bedroom. “This cry on Wednesday night was like, ‘Something is wrong,’” the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star recalled of the moment when she first noticed her baby girl wasn’t feeling. “I go in and she’s like gasping for air, she cannot breathe,” she explained.

“I was keeping an eye on her [for] what seemed like an hour, which was really maybe five minutes before I decided, ‘We’re going to the emergency room. Something’s off,’” she continued. “I was watching her, I tried to lay down, I was steaming the shower, [and] while it was steaming, I put her on my chest, laid in the bed and just the way she was sounding, you could tell she was having trouble breathing.”

Lala took Ocean to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was eventually diagnosed with croup, a respiratory infection that can make it difficult to breathe. “Luckily, Ocean’s lungs are developed so it is something that if you catch it quickly is very treatable,” the former SUR waitress noted.

Lala shares Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, and the “very scary” situation occurred shortly after Ocean was brought back to Lala’s place around 7 p.m. from his care. The reality star said she was not aware of any issues Ocean had while in her father’s care, but noticed her little one was just slightly lethargic, which didn’t alarm her. “I was told my baby was doing great when she was at the other house,” she noted.

Lala hinted that there was some sort of sickness going around in her household via her Nov. 7 Instagram post that showed Ocean proudly practicing her animal noises. “We were sick all weekend, but got this content… & I can’t even,” she captioned the adorable video along with crying, lamb, cow, and horse emojis. After Ocean reenacted the sounds made by lambs, cows, and horses, Lala smiled with satisfaction. “Good job! You’re so smart,” she said.

Before the precious video, Lala posted a photo of Ocean looking super cute in her Halloween costume at a pumpkin patch. Ocean was dressed as Sully from Monster’s Inc. In the caption, Lala celebrated a major milestone in her sobriety journey. “Today marks 4 years of sobriety,” she proudly wrote. “The weekend was full of love & support. Being present for my daughter… that part is priceless. I’m grateful, & extremely humbled by each birthday that passes. But y’all, I am proooooud! Hell yessss, Lala. You better work, girl.”