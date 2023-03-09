Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Whether She’ll Buy Tom Sandoval Out Of TomTom After Scandal

Lisa Vanderpump fielded many questions about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘s cheating scandal on the March 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, including whether or not she plans to buy Tom’s share of their TomTom bar due to the public backlash over his affair. Lisa, 62, answered, “Well, you’re gonna see something in the reunion that the dynamic did change. We haven’t really discussed that. Umm, no. They’re my partners. I’m gonna stick by them, unless they need the money.”

The Vanderpump Rules star admitted that she “doesn’t know” what’s going to happen next with Tom, 39, and his businesses. “It’s so quick and it feels like such a rough and bumpy ride,” she said, in reference to the scandal. “I haven’t really made any decisions about anything.”

Lisa was vocal about her support for Ariana Madix on WWHL and admitted that she was “gobsmacked” and “flabbergasted” when she found out that Tom’s been cheating on Ariana, 37, with Raquel, 28, for months. Lisa confirmed she’s filmed with Ariana amidst the scandal and said Ariana is “devastated” about everything.

Lisa also theorized that Tom and Raquel “had a game plan” regarding their affair. “I think it was to get through the reunion, then to let the bomb drop and if there was another season, then have a few weeks, a few months for people to get used to it,” Lisa said. “But just by the longevity, I mean… I don’t know. I thought he was in love with Ariana.”

And Lisa also addressed the rumor that Scheana Shay hit Raquel in the face after learning about the affair last week. “Yeah. I think she did. I think she slapped her around the chops,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said. “But you know what, her feelings would be running really high because Ariana is her best friend for 12 years. You forget, it’s not just the show. They were together working years before the show. They grew up together.”

Since news of the scandal broke, both Tom and Raquel have released statements apologizing for their actions. Ariana, meanwhile, has not spoken out about the scandal. Lisa was asked about the apologies on WWHL and said she needs to “see true contrition” from Tom and Raquel. “I hope that when the reunion comes, we all sit down and we can have a better understanding of why this happened, when this happened, and how this happened.”