‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Carson McAllister: ‘He’s Here’

Better get a tiny pair of dancing shoes, Witney Carson has welcomed her second child. The Dancing With The Stars pro announced the arrival of her and husband Carson McAllister’s new baby on Sunday, May 14 — also Mother’s Day. “He’s here,” she shared on the first photo of her newborn son, alongside a prayer emoji.

In follow up posts, she revealed he was also in the NICU to help his fast breathing. “Baby is getting 100% oxygen and doing great but breathing a little fast. They are trying to get it to slow down a little in NICU. Send prayers!” she also said.

“It’s actually killing me not being able to hold him right now,” she wrote in another post at 1:56 am, later revealing that he was “back in my arms” by 4:15 a.m. “I’m so happy I’m holding him now,” she added.

The Latin dance expert announced her pregnancy on November 14, 2022 during a thrilling moment live on the show. Host Alfonso Ribero asked Witney if she has something to share before breaking the news with fans, in a clip which you can see HERE.

“I am so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby #2,” she said during the live announcement, as both judges and audience cheered. “I’m so blessed. This just felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great!”

She officially debuted her baby bump while on the red carpet of the American Music Awards with dance partner Wayne Brady on Nov. 20, 2022. She shared a stunning Instagram of her outfit, a chic beige dress which hugged her budding bump. In the caption, the expecting mom wrote, “Baby #2 went with mom to the AMAs.”

Witney and her high school sweetheart Carson married in 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah and welcomed their first child, son Leo, in January of 2021, after what she called a “really hard” 24-hour labor. The dancer detailed her first birth experience with Us Weekly in Feb. 2021, telling the magazine, “I was fully dilated and the baby just did not want to come out.

“He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

She added that she did not feel “prepared” for the procedure, saying, “I had in my head that I was not going to do that at all. We’re just really happy that he’s healthy. That’s the most important thing.”

It seems like it’s been baby season in Dancing world. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy announced they were expecting their first child together back in June 2022. Lindsay Arnold revealed she and husband Sam Cusick were having their second child in late Oct. of 2022.