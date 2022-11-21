Witney Carson Debuts Baby Bump & Dances With ‘DWTS’ Partner Wayne Brady At AMAs

'DWTS' pro Witney Carson showed off her baby bump at the AMAs just one day before she competes with Wayne Brady for the mirrorball trophy.

November 21, 2022
Witney Carson
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Witney Carson’s baby bump made its first red carpet appearance at the 2022 AMAs on November 20. The Dancing With the Stars pro hit the carpet in a sheer beige gown that revealed her small baby bump. Witney posted an Instagram photo of herself at the AMAs and captioned it, “Baby #2 went with mom to the AMAs.”

Witney Carson
Witney Carson on the carpet at the AMAs. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

After the carpet, Witney changed into a blue costume for her moment in AMAs host Wayne Brady’s opening number. The two shared a dance together before Wayne moved along with the show. Ahead of the ceremony, Witney shared on her Instagram Story that she and Wayne were “getting some rehearsal time in” before the DWTS finale on November 21.

Witney announced she was expecting her second child with husband Carson McCallister during the November 14 sem-finals. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby number two,” Witney said. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I’m very blessed.” Witney and Carson are already parents to their 22-month-old son, Leo.

The professional dancer will hit the ballroom during the season 31 finale in hopes of securing the mirrorball trophy once again. Witney and Wayne are one of the 4 couples left in the competition, along with Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko.

Witney Carson
Pregnant Witney Carson dancing with Wayne Brady at the AMAs. (ABC)

Witney and Wayne will perform twice during the epic season 31 finale. They’ll have their redemption dance where they’ll perform a quickstep to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson. The pair will then perform a highly-anticipated freestyle to “Get Up  / 24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire and Bruno Mars.

If Witney and Wayne win season 31, this will mark the second time Witney’s won the mirrorball. She won in season 19 with DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro!

