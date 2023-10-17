‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 Eliminations: Every Celebrity That’s Been Sent Home So Far

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars season 32 is in full swing. The brand-new season kicked off on September 26 with 14 couples. So far, each episode has ended with an elimination. This season, the show returned to using each pair’s weekly scores and America’s votes to determine who will be sent home. There is no judges’ save in season 32.

Each week, one celebrity and their pro partner will be eliminated. This all leads up to the epic finale event where one pair will be crowned the new DWTS champion and win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. So, who’s been voted off Dancing with the Stars season 32? Scroll down to learn who has gotten eliminated so far this season.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson were the third DWTS couple of season 32 to be eliminated. After making a comeback during Latin Night, Tyson stumbled with Motown Night. The model’s foxtrot with Jenna earned them a 20 out of 40.

Prior to Motown Night, Tyson and Jenna had not been in the bottom two. The pair went up against Harry Jowsey/Rylee Arnold and Alyson Hannigan/Sasha Farber. When the judges’ scores were combined with America’s votes, Tyson and Jenna ranked last among the bottom three.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten

The competition took a turn when Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten were shockingly eliminated in the second week of season 32. During the show’s Latin Night, Jamie Lynn and Alan earned a 16 out of 30 for their cha cha. Despite being firmly in the middle of the pack, the Zoey 101 alum and her partner were sent home after facing off with Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart in the bottom two.

“Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate [people] who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and I appreciate the tremendous amount love and support,” Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram after the episode. “But this was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been a part of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week [sic]!!!!!

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki were the first couple of Dancing with the Stars season 32 to be sent home. Prior to the premiere, Matt temporarily stepped away from the show in solidarity with the WGA strike, but he returned once the union reached a deal with the studios.

Matt and Koko danced a cha cha in the season 32 premiere and earned a 12 out of 30. Unfortunately, the votes that came in for Matt and Koko weren’t enough to save the pair from elimination.