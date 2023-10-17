‘DWTS’ Recap: Disney Night Ends With a Surprising Elimination

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars season 32 is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with an epic evening of performances to songs from beloved soundtracks of Disney’s most cherished films. The first performance of the night comes from Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater.

Mauricio and Emma kick off the night strong with a paso doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from Fantasia. “It was really fantastic,” Derek Hough tells the pair. Bruno Tonioli tells Mauricio that he “polished the dance floor to perfection,” but he wants to see Mauricio extend more moving forward. Mauricio and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 19 out of 30.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko dance a fairytale waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. Bruno tells Mira that the ballroom dances really suit her. Carrie Ann declares that Mira is “giving queen energy” right now. Derek says the performance was “clean, classic, carefree.” Mira and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 21 out of 30.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd stumble a bit with their jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp. While Carrie Ann says the performance was Barry’s “best dance so far,” there were some mistakes in the routine. However, Derek appreciates that Barry “just kept going” after a few fumbles. Barry and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 18 out of 30.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach wow with their magical foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Derek has a few pointers for Jason moving forward, but he says the performance was still “beautiful.” Bruno raves that Jason had “so much poise” on his “magical carpet ride.” Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 24 out of 30.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong bring the romance with their rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. Bruno loves that Lele “corrected everything” he told her to and adds that her rumba was “sensual and sophisticated.” Lele and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 22 out of 30.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber tackle a jazz to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. Carrie Ann points out that Alyson was “off-tempo” at times. Derek adds that the performance “lacked a little bit of content,” but he loves Alyson’s lively personality. Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 18 out of 30.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold dazzle with their quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story. Derek tells Harry that he was “full of confidence” in this latest performance. Bruno loves that Harry looked like he was “having fun out there” and believes Harry is improving. Carrie Ann says that Harry and Rylee truly captured the “magic of Disney” with their performance. Harry and Rylee’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 21 out of 30.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy stun with their fierce paso doble to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco. “You never lost control,” Bruno raves. “It was magnificent.” Carrie Ann adds that the performance was “unbelievable.” Derek stands up and declares, “You were an artist out there. Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 27 out of 30.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart bring some sweetness to the dance floor with their Viennese waltz to “Baby Mine” from Dumbo. “That was the most touching dance of the night. It was so pure,” Carrie Ann says, before adding, “It was truly beautiful.” Derek gives Adrian a standing ovation. “You have literally transformed before our eyes,” Derek says. “That really moved me.” Bruno finishes off by telling Adrian, “You have found your wings, and you’ve taken flight.” Adrian and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 25 out of 30.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov take on the first contemporary of the season to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II. “That was sensational,” Derek tells Ariana and Pasha. Carrie Ann says Ariana “brought the story to life,” but she admits she wanted to see “more freedom in some of the movements.” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 25 out of 30.



The final performance of the night comes from Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev. They dance a beautiful waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. Bruno tells Charity that the performance was a “wonderful, uplifting waltz” once she got into hold. Derek adds, “That was just magnificent.” Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 24 out of 30.

The bottom three couples are Adrian and Britt, Lele and Brandon, and Barry and Peta. The couple eliminated is… Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart.