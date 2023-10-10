Mauricio Umansky’s Kids: Meet the 3 Daughters He Shares With Kyle Richards

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Mauricio Umansky is a successful businessman and reality star, but his job as a father comes first. The 53-year-old has three daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — with his wife Kyle Richards, 54, whom he recently separated from after 27 years of marriage. Mauricio is also a stepfather to Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, from a previous relationship. Fans get to see Mauricio’s relationship with his kids on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo and Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix. His daughters have also been supporting him on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where he’s partnered with Emma Slater.

Some of Mauricio’s kids work at his real state firm, The Agency, so he has to balance being their boss and their father. “Working with my family and my kids has been absolutely extraordinary,” he told People last year. “They teach me something every single day and I love it. The fact that I get to do everything in my life with them both at work and at home, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s a dream.”

Mauricio’s three daughters are all successful in their own right just like their mom and dad. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Alexia Simone Umansky

Alexia Simon Umansky was born on June 18, 1996, five months after her parents got married. Alexia graduated from Emerson College in 2018 and currently works for the family business as a real estate developer for The Umansky Team. She’s been featured on both Buying Beverly Hills and RHOBH.

In the interview with People, Mauricio talked about how he does his best to balance being Alexia’s father and her boss. “When you’re working with your family, you can bring all of that stress with you” he said in 2022. “Alexia still lives at home and the last thing I want is for her to leave, so I don’t want to create stress at home. Leave stress at the office… I want to have a really nice environment at home.”

Alexia praised her dad to People and called him “the king of coming home and just shutting down the stress of the work day.”

Sophia Kylie Umansky

Sophia was born on January 18, 2000. She went to George Washington University in Washington, D.C. for college and graduated in 2022. Sophia works with her older sisters at Mauricio’s company. She appears on Buying Beverly Hills and RHOBH.

Portia Umansky

Portia was born on March 1, 2008. She was only a toddler when RHOBH premiered in 2010. Since she’s the youngest of the family, Portia really looks up to her three big sisters, especially Sophia. During RHOBH season 11, Portia had a hard time with Sophia being out of the house in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. To cheer Portia up, Mauricio and Kyle organized a surprise visit from Sophia, who flew out from the East Coast, just to see her little sister.