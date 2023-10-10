Mira Sorvino’s Kids: Meet Her Two Sons & Two Daughters

Image Credit: MAX MONTINGELLI/SGP_/Shutterstock

Mira Sorvino, 56, is known for her decades-long career in Hollywood. Some of her most famous work includes starring in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion alongside Lisa Kudrow, Mighty Aphrodite, The Replacement Killers, and others. Not only is the 56-year-old a starlet herself, but her late father, Paul Sorvino, was also a famous actor. The Goodfellas star died in 2022 at the age of 83.

Most recently, Mira made headlines once more after she began competing on the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars in 2023. She took to Instagram on September 27 to gush about her latest appearance on the TV competition. “Well we did our #chacha @dancingwiththestars & made it through!! What a thrilling experience- #DWTS is a dream come true & cannot wait to continue this larger than life journey with the amazing @glebsavchenkoofficial,” she captioned the video of her dancing with her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko. Amid this season’s DWTS, below is everything to know about Mira’s four children!

Mattea Backus

The blonde beauty and her husband, Christopher Backus, 41, welcomed their first child in 2004. Their daughter, Mattea Angel Backus, was born on November 3, 2004, notably the same year that her parents tied the knot. At the time, Mira was 37 years old, while her hubby was 23 years old. The now 18-year-old is currently a college student at Tufts, but also spends time in Los Angeles, per her Instagram bio. She most recently wowed in a series of photos via social media in August 2023. “me and dmoney,” she captioned the post alongside her friend.

Johnny Christopher King Backus

Nearly two years after Mattea’s birth, Mira and Christopher welcome their first son, Johnny Christopher King Backus. The now 17-year-old was born on May 29, 2006 and grew up to be close to his older sister. In fact, Mattea wished her brother a happy birthday via Instagram on May 29, 2019. She honored him by sharing a series of throwback photos of them during their childhood. “happy birthday to my partner in crime love you,” she captioned the sweet post.

Johnny most recently announced his commitment to attend the University of Michigan. “Extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play division 1 baseball at the University of Michigan. Thank you to God, my family, friends, and all the coaches who helped me along the way,” he captioned the September 11, 2023 post.

Holden Backus

Later, Mira and her spouse welcomed another son, Holden Backus, on June 22, 2009. The 14-year-old was born just three years after his older brother and nearly five years after Mattea. Most recently, Mira took to Instagram on August 27, 2023, to share a series of family photos with her loved ones at Disneyland. “Great as always @disneyland day!! Already missing you @matteaabackus,” the proud momma captioned the post. In the snapshots, Holden rocked a The New York Times t-shirt while Mattea opted for overalls. Mira looked chic in a pink Disneyland t-shirt alongside Christopher who also rocked a Mickey Mouse shirt.

Lucia Backus

The couple’s youngest daughter, Lucia Backus, completed their adorable family when she was born on May 3, 2012. The now 11-year-old is Mira’s second daughter and notably eight years younger than Mattea. Both of her daughters joined their mom at the SAG-AFTRA strike on July 18, 2023. “With my girls and my delightful @jeffsastrof on the @sagaftra @wgawest picket line. You can’t see it here but there were so many of our union brothers and sisters out there, fighting joyfully for what is reasonable, fair and decent,” Mira captioned the photos.