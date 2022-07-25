Paul Sorvino Dead: ‘Goodfellas’ Star Dies At 83 With His Wife By His Side

Paul Sorvino died on Monday at age 83 in his home Indiana. The classic actor’s passing was announced in a statement by his wife, who was by his side. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said, per The Associated Press.

Paul was born in 1939 in Brooklyn, and he began acting on Broadway in the 1960s, with his first show being in 1964. Beginning his movie career in 1970 with a small role in Where’s Poppa? Paul had over 100 acting credits to his name, and took on an array of roles. Despite playing a variety of different characters, his most well-known role was playing Paul Cicero in the Martin Scorsese-directed classic Goodfellas in 1990. While Paul played a variety of different roles, he was still closely associated with the mob movie character that so many people were fans of, with one of his most recent roles being in The Godfather of Harlem, from 2019 to 2021.