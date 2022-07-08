‘Sopranos’ Star Tony Sirico, Known As Paulie Walnuts, Dead At 79

July 8, 2022
Tony Sirico
Tony Sirico, best known for portraying Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in The Sopranos between 1999 and 2007, has died at the age of 79. “It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” his family said in a statement to Deadline. He was just a few weeks short of celebrating his 80th birthday.

Tony got his start in acting in 1977 and had an affinity for playing gangster characters. Some of his other notable projects included 1990’s Goodfellas, 1995’s Mighty Aphrodite, and 1998’s Mob Queen. His last finished piece was 2016’s crime drama, Respect The Jux. At the time of his death, Tony had been cast in or started three unreleased projects, according to IMDb.

This is a developing story.

