‘DWTS’ Recap: Monster Night Ends With a Shocking Elimination & Carrie Ann Inaba Names a Frontrunner

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars is bringing the spook factor on Halloween night. The 9 remaining couples will be dressing up in incredible costumes for their Monster Night performances. The Dance Marathon is also making a comeback, and the couples can earn extra points that can help them avoid elimination.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach hit the ballroom first as a zombie/mummy hybrid. They dance a haunting contemporary to “Zombie” by The Cranberries. Derek Hough tells the pair they kicked off Monster Night in a “fantastic way.” Niecy Nash says she was impressed by the lifts and how Jason embraced them for the first time. Carrie Ann Inaba calls Jason a “chameleon” and how he transforms each and every week. Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Niecy = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber get vampy with their fierce paso doble to “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse. Niecy raves over how much “energy” Alyson brought to the performance. Bruno appreciates how much content there was in the routine. Despite some mistakes, Bruno gives Alyson some major kudos. Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Niecy = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy stun with their intense contemporary to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle. Once the performance is over, Xochitl appears to be hurt. Val carries her over near the judges. Carrie Ann tells Xochitl and Val the performance was “really powerful” and admits she was really impressed by the lifts. Derek says Xochitl sends “shivers” down his spine every time she performs. “You are so captivating,” Niecy adds. Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Niecy = 10; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold have faced criticism after not hitting the top of the leaderboard, and they’ve been down about it. But they vow to make a comeback. Dressed as aliens, Harry and Rylee dance the Argentine tango to “Blinding Lights” by District 78. Carrie Ann tells Harry that he’s going in the “right direction,” but she wants to see him give a “full-bodied dance experience.” Derek adds to Carrie’s comments by urging Harry to “overexaggerate” his movements going forward. Bruno says he noticed the additional content and an improvement in Harry’s musicality. Harry and Rylee’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Niecy = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd go on the prowl with their Viennese Waltz to “It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” as the Werewolf and Little Red Riding Hood. Derek thinks Barry’s character took over too much and the “dance itself suffered.” Niecy disagrees. “I loved you tonight,” she raves. Bruno urges Barry to “keep the technique” throughout the performance, and he’ll be able to take things to a new level. Carrie Ann calls the performance “incredible” and praises Barry’s ability to connect with the room. Barry and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 7; Niecy = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 31 out of 40.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov dazzle with their elegant and thrilling Argentine tango to “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish. “I am obsessed with you,” Niecy declares. Bruno stands up and raves over the “authentic, real, pure Argentine tango.” Carrie makes a bold statement halfway through the competition. “I think you have what it takes to win it,” she says. Derek adds that Ariana’s execution was “flawless.” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Niecy = 9; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong team up for a paso doble to “Bloody Mary” (the Wednesday dance TikTok version) by Lady Gaga. “That was a lethal paso doble,” Bruno admits. He notes that Lele was “much cleaner, much sharper” this week. However, Carrie Ann thinks there’s still “sloppiness” to Lele’s moves. Derek agrees with Carrie Ann that Lele’s moves lack a “little bit of refinement.” Lele and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Niecy = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 33 out of 40.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater hope to break out of the middle of the pack with their Argentine tango to “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell. Carrie Ann points out that Mauricio has “come so far” since the first week. However, she wants to see more “strength” from Mauricio’s core. Derek wants to see “more resistance in the legs,” but he’s noticed Mauricio’s upper body confidence. Bruno says he didn’t hate the performance, but the “style was not correct.” Mauricio and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Niecy = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 31 out of 40.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev rock out with their jive to “Skeleton Sam” by LVCRFT. Derek points out the “beautiful jive content,” but he wants to see “more attack” from Charity. Niecy agrees with Derek and wishes Charity had “more power” in her dance. Bruno says the performance was “deliciously spooky fun,” and Carrie Ann adds that the routine was “beautifully executed.” Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Niecy = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40.

During the Dance Marathon, the couples perform a Hustle to “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees and a Charleston to “Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party)” by Kris Bowers. The winner of the Dance Marathon is Xochitl and Val! They get 5 bonus points.

Harry and Rylee, Alyson and Sasha, and Mauricio and Emma are in the bottom three. The couple going home is… Mauricio and Emma!