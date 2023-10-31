Are Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Dating? Everything to Know About the ‘DWTS’ Duo’s Relationship

Image Credit: ABC

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold have captured the hearts of DWTS fans everywhere. From the moment they stepped into the ballroom and rocked out to their now-viral dance to Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body,” Harry, 26, and Rylee, 18, became fan favorites. These two have an undeniable chemistry, that’s for sure.

In the midst of Dancing with the Stars season 32, Harry and Rylee sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands. So, what’s the situation with Harry and Rylee? Are they just friends or something more? Let’s break down what they’ve said about their partnership.

Are Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Dating?

Harry and Rylee haven’t exactly publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status. They were seen holding hands when they were at the Hollywood Palladium on October 4. One day prior, Harry and Rylee were asked about all the dating speculation surrounding them. “We just enjoy hanging out, and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Harry told ET. Harry then added, “Keep the mystery in it.”

The Too Hot to Handle alum addressed the hand-holding video during an interview with Page Six. “That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert,” Harry said. “We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.” When pressed about whether the outing was a date or a group hang, Rylee responded, “Yes, just a group hang.”

Harry has continued to remain coy about his relationship status. He recently told Us Weekly that it’s “to be decided” whether or not he’s single. “Honestly, I’m just focused on Rylee right now,” he said.

The reality star did stress that the dating speculation has been “a little bit unfair” on Rylee. “She’s so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that,” he told PEOPLE. He added that “whatever happens, happens. We’re just enjoying being together.”

As they navigate the competition, Harry and Rylee have grown closer. They have posted countless adorable TikToks and Instagram posts highlighting their bond. Their connection hasn’t gone unnoticed inside the ballroom. “Y’all are so cute together,” Derek Hough told Harry and Rylee after their foxtrot performance. “I love the chemistry.”

What Have Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Said About Their Friendship?

Harry and Rylee have been so supportive of each other throughout their DWTS journey. Harry praised Rylee’s positive attitude in an interview with Us Weekly. “She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” he said. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

During Disney100 Night, the DWTS duo danced to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story. Since Rylee played the Bo Peep to Harry’s Woody, she sweetly gave him a kiss on the cheek during the dance. “He has truly become my best friend and our chemistry together really just makes us come out each week and get better,” Rylee said during the episode. Harry added, “No matter what happens this week, it’s comforting knowing I have a friend in Rylee.”

DWTS co-host Julianne Hough called Harry and Rylee “lovebirds” after the performance and asked Harry about Rylee. “She’s just so sweet and understanding and patient with me,” he raved. “She’s just beautiful and amazing.”

Harry also defended Rylee from haters after their Most Memorable Year dance didn’t score high marks with the judges. “Today has been extremely difficult. Poor Rylee is really upset. I’m really upset,” Harry said on his Instagram Story. “I think we’re both equally devastated and upset about last night, ’cause it wasn’t our night, wasn’t our best dance.”

He continued, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, please don’t say it. This is Rylee’s first season, I’ve never danced before. We’re learning, we’re figuring it out. That’s the point of this show — to have someone who’s never danced before, put ‘em on the world stage, and tell them to try and figure it out.”

Are Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Still on ‘DWTS’?

Yes! Harry and Rylee are still in the running to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. After landing in the bottom three on Most Memorable Year Night, Harry and Rylee survived the elimination.

They’ll be hitting the DWTS stage once again for Monster Night. For the Halloween episode, the pair will be dancing an Argentine tango to “Blinding Lights” by District 78.