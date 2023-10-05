‘DWTS’ Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Spotted Holding Hands After Addressing Dating Rumors

Image Credit: ABC

Is there a Dancing With the Stars romance in our midst? Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold definitely have chemistry on the dance floor, and now fans are thinking it could have transferred over into real life. A TikTok video captured the DWTS partners holding hands at the Hollywood Palladium on October 4.

Harry, 26, and Rylee, 18, could be seen walking through the crowd with their hands interlocked. Rylee led the way as they tried to make their way out of the theater. The hand-holding could have been totally friendly, but fans were quick to comment about Harry and Rylee possibly being more than friends.

“I think it’s been obvious if you have been watching their journey on the show,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “I saw this coming I don’t hate it.” One fan compared this dynamic to Step Up, the hit dance movie that sparked Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s romance. “This is so Step Up coded,” the fan wrote. HollywoodLife has reached out to Harry’s rep for comment.

The Harry and Rylee dating rumors started pretty much from the moment they hit the dance floor during the Dancing With the Stars season 32 premiere. Harry and Rylee’s TikTok-worthy dance has already gone viral on the platform, and their own hilarious TikToks would definitely earn them a perfect score in the ballroom.

The DWTS partners were asked about the dating speculation after the October 3 episode. “We just enjoy hanging out, and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Harry told ET with a huge smile on his face. Rylee agreed. Harry added, “Keep the mystery in it.”

HollywoodLife spoke exclusively with the DWTS pair ahead of the premiere about their first impressions of each other. “I think we both just had the giggles,” Harry said. Rylee admitted that they “have a lot of fun together.” Harry and Rylee will be returning to the ballroom for Motown Night on Dancing With the Stars, which will air October 10 on ABC.