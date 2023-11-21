‘DWTS’ Recap: A Fan-Favorite Couple Is Eliminated & Another Achieves a Perfect Score

Image Credit: ABC

The race to the Dancing with the Stars season 32 semi-finals is on! The 6 remaining couples will be hitting the ballroom and dancing to Taylor Swift’s biggest hits during the show’s Celebration of Taylor Swift. Following the paired dances, the couples will be facing off in relay dances later in the show. Choreographer Mandy Moore is serving as a guest judge.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber kick off Taylor Swift Night with a cha cha to “You Belong With Me.” Derek Hough tells Alyson that her “charisma and joy always lights up this dance floor,” but he notes that her “timing was off.” Mandy tells Alyson that her performance was a “lovely way to start” Taylor Swift Night.

Bruno Tonioli points out that Alyson was “racing through it” and lost her timing. Carrie Ann Inaba urges Alyson to challenge herself more going forward. Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Mandy = 8; and Bruno = 7. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov dazzle with their sensual rumba to “Cruel Summer.” Bruno stands up and declares that Ariana’s “body was singing.” He loves how “restrained” Ariana and Pasha’s rumba was, which made it “even more beautiful.” Carrie Ann appreciates how Ariana was “showcasing technique.” Derek commends Ariana for her “proper rumba.” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Mandy = 9; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach return to the dance floor with a vengeance. Their Argentine tango to “Don’t Blame Me” is nothing short of epic. Derek and Bruno give Jason and Daniella a standing ovation. “You are back with a massive hit,” Bruno says, before calling the performance a “tour de force.” Derek declares that “Jason Mraz is back!” Mandy only has two words for the performance: “grounded and epic.” Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; Mandy = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40. A perfect score!

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold dance a pretty rumba to “August.” Carrie Ann points out that this routine had “a lot of content” that she hadn’t seen from Harry before. She’s “proud” of him but says he still has work to do. Derek tells Harry that he sometimes has a “blank space face,” but this week, Harry was much better. Bruno calls the performance a “strong attempt,” and the “chemistry was tangible” with Rylee. Harry and Rylee’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 7; Mandy = 8; and Bruno = 7. Total Score = 30 out of 40.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev tackle a fierce Argentine tango to “Look What You Made Me Do.” Derek raves that the “sensational” Argentine tango was “clean, clinical, precise, stunning.” Bruno says Charity hit all the moves with “pinpoint accuracy.” Carrie declares that Charity’s “lines are unmatched in this competition,” but she thinks Charity has an “ounce” more in her. Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 10; Mandy = 9; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 38 out of 40.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy dance a delightful quickstep to “Paper Rings.” Mandy calls the performance “poetry in motion.” Bruno says the performance had a “wonderful sense of celebration.” Carrie Ann believes Xochitl is the most “animated and enthusiastic performer” the show has had, but she thinks Xochitl lost her “focus” a bit. Derek wants to see Xochilt in the finals! Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Mandy = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 38 out of 40.

Now it’s time for the relay dances. The couples will be broken up into 3 groups and will perform again. The judges will award 3 bonus points to the winning couple of each group. Ariana and Pasha face off against Xochitl and Val for their Viennese waltz relay dance to “Lover.” The winners of the first relay: Xochitl and Val.

The second relay dance is Alyson and Sasha vs. Harry and Rylee. The pairs dance a jive to “Shake It Off.” The winners of the second relay: Alyson and Sasha.

The final relay dance is Charity and Artem vs. Jason and Daniella. The pairs dance a cha cha to “Lavender Haze.” The winners of the second relay: Jason and Daniella.

The couples going to the semi-finals are Ariana and Pasha, Xochitl and Val, Jason and Daniella, Alyson and Sasha, and Charity and Artem. Harry and Rylee have been eliminated.