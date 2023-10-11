‘DWTS’ Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Respond to Dating Rumors After Holding Hands in PDA Video

Image Credit: ABC

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold have become the Dancing with the Stars pair everyone is talking about these days. Just days after they were spotted out holding hands, Harry, 26, and Rylee, 18, returned to the ballroom for Motown Night. After the episode, Harry and Rylee got the opportunity to respond to all the dating rumors running rampant.

“I just think that we’re trying to focus on the dancing and get good at it, and everyone’s got all crazy theories,” Harry told Page Six. “That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert. But, yeah, I don’t know. We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

They were asked whether or not their outing was a “date” or just a “group hang.” They initially reacted by looking at each other and laughing. “Yes, just a group hang,” Rylee said, before adding, “I don’t know.”

After their Motown Night performance, Derek Hough told Harry and the new DWTS pro that they looked “so cute together.” While speaking to co-host Julianne Hough, Harry gushed that Rylee is “the best.”

This isn’t the first time Harry and Ryle have been asked about the dating rumors. Before their PDA video sparked even more speculation, Harry and Rylee were asked about their chemistry and whether it’s translated out of the ballroom.

“We just enjoy hanging out, and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Harry told ET with a smile on his face. Rylee agreed and Harry added, “Keep the mystery in it.”

Harry and Rylee survived elimination after landing in the bottom three. Tyson Beckford was eliminated on Motown Night. Harry and Rylee are now headed into the show’s Disney 100 week. The celebrities and their pros will be dancing to classic Disney songs as the show celebrates 100 years of Disney. Dancing with the Stars season 32 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+.