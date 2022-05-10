Madonna, 63, Rocks Fishnet Top In Rare ‘Family Affair’ Photo With 4 Of Her Kids

Madonna, 63, isn’t taking any downtime following her late April split from Almalik Williams. The pop legend took to Instagram stories to give followers a rare inside view of her artistic process with artist Beeple. In the short May 10 clip, Madonna and four of her six children gathered around her computer for a virtual meeting with Beeple, alongside the caption “Its a family affair.” Per a screenshot published by People, Madonna was joined by 16-year-olds David Banda and Mercy James, and her 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere, all looking happy and casual alongside their hard-working mama. She also has two older children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie.

The “Like a Virgin” singer rocked a low-cut fishnet top, fitted tuxedo jacket, and her signature layered necklaces, as well as crucifix earrings and a chic pair of eyeglasses. Her flawless makeup and long, blonde hair perfectly finished the sleek look. Madonna is collaborating on an elaborate art project with Beeples, and the peek inside her meeting comes a day ahead of art project’s release.

“Since the beginning of time….Leaning into a new virtual world with @beeple_crap Exploring the nature of creation……And Motherhood,” she captioned a short video of the meeting with Beeple in a May 9 post. The video is interspersed with artistic images and videos, presumably from the collaboration. Madonna revealed in the post that the project is about the process and experience of motherhood and giving birth.



She noted in the video that they’d been working on the project for “exactly one year.” “We set out to create something that is absolutely and utterly connected to the idea of creation and motherhood,” the Material Girl continued. “Using the opening of each video is essentially me giving birth, whether I’m sitting on a tank in a post-apocalyptic city, or I’m in a hospital bed in a very sterile laboratory environment. I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity, and we would be lost without both.”

Madonna finished her caption with info on the release of her art collab with Beeple. “Check back here on Wednesday May 11 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST for the nativity. NFTs dropping on @superrare.co,” she wrote via Instagram.