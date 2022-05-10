Madonna, 63, Rocks Fishnet Top In Rare ‘Family Affair’ Photo With 4 Of Her Kids

Madonna isn't letting a little breakup get her down. The 63-year-old pop superstar recently shared a fun photo of herself keeping busy with her kids!

May 10, 2022 11:41PM EDT
Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and MadonnaAlexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: David Banda, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gstaad, SWITZERLAND - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna's twin daughters Estere and Stella (adopted), aged 9, with their Ski Instructor and Nanny on a ski lift, having a snack at the top of the Eggli slopes in the famous ski resort of Gstaad, Switzerland. Pictured: Estere, Stella BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Madonna, 63, isn’t taking any downtime following her late April split from Almalik Williams. The pop legend took to Instagram stories to give followers a rare inside view of her artistic process with artist Beeple. In the short May 10 clip, Madonna and four of her six children gathered around her computer for a virtual meeting with Beeple, alongside the caption “Its a family affair.” Per a screenshot published by People, Madonna was joined by 16-year-olds David Banda and Mercy James, and her 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere, all looking happy and casual alongside their hard-working mama. She also has two older children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie.

 

Madonna and Lourdes Leon
Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The “Like a Virgin” singer rocked a low-cut fishnet top, fitted tuxedo jacket, and her signature layered necklaces, as well as crucifix earrings and a chic pair of eyeglasses. Her flawless makeup and long, blonde hair perfectly finished the sleek look. Madonna is collaborating on an elaborate art project with Beeples, and the peek inside her meeting comes a day ahead of art project’s release.

“Since the beginning of time….Leaning into a new virtual world with @beeple_crap Exploring the nature of creation……And Motherhood,” she captioned a short video of the meeting with Beeple in a May 9 post. The video is interspersed with artistic images and videos, presumably from the collaboration. Madonna revealed in the post that the project is about the process and experience of motherhood and giving birth.  

Madonna and twins
Madonna and her twins Stella and Estere. (BACKGRID)

She noted in the video that they’d been working on the project for “exactly one year.” “We set out to create something that is absolutely and utterly connected to the idea of creation and motherhood,” the Material Girl continued. “Using the opening of each video is essentially me giving birth, whether I’m sitting on a tank in a post-apocalyptic city, or I’m in a hospital bed in a very sterile laboratory environment. I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity, and we would be lost without both.”

Madonna finished her caption with info on the release of her art collab with Beeple. “Check back here on Wednesday May 11 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST for the nativity. NFTs dropping on @superrare.co,” she wrote via Instagram. 

