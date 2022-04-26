Madonna, 63, & Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 28, Split After 3 Years Of Dating: Report

Madonna and her 28-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams have reportedly broken up but still maintain 'a lot of love' for each other.

By:
April 26, 2022 7:33PM EDT
Madonna, Ahlamalik Williams
View gallery
Madonna Rock star Madonna sings as she opened her first national tour at night on in Seattle. She is known for her million-seller records and movie "Desperately Seeking Susan Madonna Pop Rock Singer, Seattle, USA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: Ahlamalik Williams, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: David Banda, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Madonna, 63, and her backup dancer, boyfriend of four years Ahlamalik Williams, 28, have reportedly called it quits. “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split,” a source claimed to The Sun. “She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

The source added that things have been “on and off” with Ahlamalik “for a while” and that there was “a lot of love” still between them, but they ultimately “decided to separate.” 

HollywoodLife has reached out to the singer’s reps for comment. 

Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna
Ahlamalik Williams & Madonna (BACKGRID).

The singer also posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story on Tuesday, possible alluding to her split. “Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you… god will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go,” the text read. 

The “Vogue” singer began dating her backup dancer in 2018 after first meeting in 2015. Although many people pointed out how the dancer was almost 40 years her junior, Madge didn’t seem to be bothered.

Born in Sacramento, California, Ahlamalik is a professional dancer and choreographer who’s worked on various shows, including Madonna’s 2019 Madame X tour. The two weren’t super public with their relationship, although Madonna shared an intimate video of the two to her Instagram in March 2021 of them making out!

The pair was first officially linked when they were photographed leaving one of her concerts together in September 2019. However, it wasn’t until December that the relationship was confirmed by Ahlamalik’s dad. At the time, he revealed that the two had already been together romantically for more than a year.

“Love has no age,” Ahlamalik’s dad, Drue, said at the time. “My son is livin’ la vida loca and I’m just happy for him.” It’s unclear exactly when or how these two took their relationship from a professional level to a romantic level, but according to the most recent claim, perhaps they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

More From Our Partners

ad