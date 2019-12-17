Ahlamalik Williams: 5 Things About Madonna’s Backup Dancer, 25, Who She’s Rumored To Be Dating

Does Madonna have a new man in her life? The 61-year-old music icon was spotted with Ahlamalik Williams’ hands around her waist in Miami, so who exactly is this 25-year-old backup dancer?

Once again, Madonna turned heads. The 61-year-old icon is used to making headlines throughout her career, and she was thrust back into the spotlight over the weekend when she was spotted getting close to 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams. The two were spotted together on a balcony of their hotel, with Ahlamalik’s hands around Madonna’s waist. Some critics have pointed out that Ahlamalik is just two years older than Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon Ciccone, 23, but the age difference didn’t seem to bother Madonna. She hasn’t publicly commented on the photos, and HollywoodLife has reached out for clarification on their “relationship.” In the meantime, here’s what we know about Ahlamalik.

1. He’s been dancing for Madonna for a while. “Happy Birthday [Madonna],” Ahlamalik captioned an August 2017 Instagram post. He has reportedly been working with the Material Girl since 2015 when he was part of the “rebel heart” tour. He appeared in the 2016 documentary about the Rebel Heart tour and has appeared (uncredited) in two of her videos, according to IMDB. Previous to working with Madonna, Ahlamalik danced for Cirque Du Soleil’s Michael Jackson: One show.

2. He’s a California boy. Ahlamalik grew up in California, attending Monterrey Trail High School near Sacramento, according to Daily Mail. His father is reportedly Drue Williams, a retired US Navy Veteran, and his mother is named Laurie. Supposedly, he has two other siblings – a brother named and a sister.

3. He’s got quite a following online. Madonna and Ahlamalik frequently appear on each other’s Instagram accounts, which might explain how he has over 80,000 followers. Actually, he’s built that following by sharing videos of his complex dance routines. “Blessed to be able to send a powerful message to change the world through art,” he said in a recent Instagram message.

4. You should follow him on Spotify. Judging by the love he gives to musicians on his Instagram, Ahlamalik has good taste. He’s shout out The xx, Bob Marley, Bryson Tiller, and more.

5. His PDA with Madonna has come under fire. “He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They’re all on the same vacation, and there’s old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old,” Wendy Williams said during Hot Topics on her December 16 show. “You know what, she’s become that old lady that I feel bad for. Because, I don’t think she understands that it’s ok to grow older gracefully. Like, we do stuff, we go through stuff. If a 26-year-old girl is lucky, she’ll live to be 61 like you, Madonna. It’s ok!”