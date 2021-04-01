Madonna, 62, Kisses Ahlamalik Williams, 26, In Sexy ‘After Party’ Video

It’s getting steamy between Madonna and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, in this sultry new video, which she posted on Instagram.

Madonna, 62, and Ahlamalik Williams, 26, are going strong! The singer took to her Instagram Story to share a video with her much younger man, which features them sharing more than one kiss. The video starts with Ahlamalik blowing smoke before leaning in to kiss Madge. At one point, he even takes her tongue in his mouth as things heat up between the two! She captioned the video, “After party.”

Madonna has been dating the dancer, who turns 27 later this month and danced during the singer’s 2015 Rebel Heart tour, since 2018. They were first linked when they were photographed leaving one of her concerts together in September 2019. However, it wasn’t until December that the relationship was confirmed by Ahlamalik’s dad. At the time, he revealed that the two had already been together romantically for more than a year.

“Love has no age,” Ahlamalik’s dad, Drue, said at the time. “My son is livin’ la vida loca and I’m just happy for him.” It’s unclear exactly when or how these two took their relationship from a professional level to a romantic level, but they’ve been going strong ever since!

Madonna was previously married to Sean Penn from 1985 until 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 until 2008. She shares a biological daughter, Lourdes Leon, with her ex, Carlos Leon, and a biological son, Rocco Ritchie, with Guy. Madonna and Guy also adopted a son, David. After their split, Madonna adopted a daughter named Mercy and twin daughters, Estere and Stella.

Ahlamalik has been seen spending time with Madonna’s kids during their relationship, as well. He even spent Thanksgiving with Madonna and her family in 2020, proving that the romance is definitely getting serious. Earlier this year, Madonna took Ahlamalik to Kenya for a trip with some of the kids, as well. Madonna has a special connection to Africa, as her adopted children are all from Malwai. The family paid a visit to the Home of Hope orphanage there during their January getway.