Madonna, 61, & Backup Dancer BF, 25, Have Been Dating For A Year, His Dad Confirms

Madonna left fans shook when she was seen cuddling her much younger boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams. Yet, it seems that the Material Girl and the 25-year-old dancer have been an item for quite some time.

Madonna, 61, and her 25-year-old boyfriend/backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams have been dating for little over a year, according to TMZ, who claims to have spoken with Ahlamalik’s father, Drue. Madonna and Ahlamalik, his father told the publication, are “100% definitely an item,” and it’s gotten serious. Not only has Madge met Ahlamalik’s parents – she reportedly spoke with them after one of her shows in NYC, and had one of her person chefs cook them all dinner following her performance at Caesars Palace last month – but Drue claims she dropped the L-word.

“Love has no age,” Drue told to TMZ. Madonna reportedly told Ahlamalik’s parents that she loves their son “unconditionally” and wants to take care of him. “My son is livin’ la Vida Loca, and I’m just happy for him,” says the father, who also told TMZ that she’s invited Ahlamalik’s parents to her shows in London and France in early 2020.

Madonna and her new man first met in 2015, when Ahlamalik auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour. She personally picked him out of the group, and obviously, the two hit it off. He wished her happy birthday in 2017, and it appears that in 2018, the two took their professional relationship one step further.

Not everyone is thrilled with the 61-year-old Madonna dating a man 36-years younger than her. He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They’re all on the same vacation, and there’s old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old,” Wendy Williams said during the Dec. 16 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “Here’s what I feel about stuff like that, because when I go out, I get the side-eye from young boys. But, here’s the thing, it’s supposed to be a one night stand if that — not a boyfriend.”

While Wendy might take issue with the age gap between Madonna and Ahlamalik, Lourdes Leon Ciccone, 23, doesn’t care. “Madonna’s daughter is totally used to her dating younger men,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “it’s not an issue for her, and it’s just something she accepts as ‘normal’ for her mom. Madonna has Lourdes’ full support to be with whoever she chooses.”

As for Madonna’s take on Wendy’s “grandma” comment? Madonna found the remark “ageist,” a source close to the “Ray Of Light” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Madonna also found it slightly hypocritical, because Wendy is “not much younger than Madonna [and] she should be supporting her fight against ageism, not tearing her down. … At the end of the day, Wendy’s opinion really doesn’t matter to Madonna. She’s so used to people judging her, and if Wendy wants to add to the noise, so be it.”