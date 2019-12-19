Lourdes Leon, 23,: How She Feels About Mom Madonna, 61, Dating A 25-Year-Old

Madonna was photographed this week getting cozy with her back-up dancer Ahlamalik Williams — who’s only two years older than her daughter. So, how does Lourdes feel about her mom’s new man?

Once again, Madonna is stirring up controversy. The original material girl was photographed getting close to 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams the weekend of Dec. 14 in Miami. Their 36-year age gap caused plenty of people to start judging her — Wendy Williams even called her a “grandma” for dating someone so much younger. But Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone, 23, isn’t among those phased by the new romance. In fact, a source close to the superstar pop singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has her daughter’s full support.

“Madonna’s daughter is totally used to her dating younger men,” the source told HL, “it’s not an issue for her and it’s just something she accepts as ‘normal’ for her mom. Madonna has Lourdes’ full support to be with whoever she chooses. And she gives her daughter the same respect.”

A second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the respect and understanding goes both ways between the two powerful women. “Madonna loves the woman that Lourdes is becoming,” the source shard with HL. ” And Lourdes knows full well the woman her mother is and has been her whole life. They are on the same page with so many things, their relationship is very strong. They both are women that know who they are and what they want and there is a respect between them.”

As fans of Madonna know, this isn’t the first time she’s fallen for a much younger man. Her last serious boyfriend, dancer Brahim Zaibat is 30-years her junior. They split in December 2013 after three years of dating. Next she briefly dated choreographer Timor Steffens, also 30 years younger than her. They broke up suddenly in 2014 and during a 2016 concert Madonna implied that it was because he’d cheated on her with her personal trainer. Being the strong woman that she is, Madonna didn’t let the transgression slide and she cut him loose — along with her personal trainer.