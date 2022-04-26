Madonna Pairs Corset Top & Shorts With Fishnets For Sexy New Photos

Madonna looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging corset top with high-waisted shorts, fishnet tights & a leather jacket in sexy new photos.

By:
April 26, 2022 9:38AM EDT
madonna
View gallery
Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987
Madonna at Wembley Stadium Madonna in concert, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 18 Aug 1987
Madonna Madonna Performing on the 'Blonde Ambition' Tour, Tokyo, Japan - Apr 1990
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Madonna is always rocking some sort of edgy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 63-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing head-to-toe black featuring a leather moto jacket lined with silver studs, a corset, and shorts.

Madonna posted the photos with the caption, “Music and Sushi save my life.,,,,,,,,! @therealmikedean @sickickmusic #frozen.” Under her moto jacket, she wore a sheer black, high-neck bodysuit with a strapless, plunging black corset on top. She tucked the corset into a pair of high-waisted satin black, zip-up shorts with white details, and a pair of fishnet tights.

In true Madonna style, she rocked her layered silver chunky necklaces including her go-to cross medallion. She topped her look off with black cat-eye sunglasses, boots, and fingerless black leather gloves. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down in super voluminous, tight curls. She added a sultry smokey eye and a glossy brown lip.

Madonna has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a short-sleeve mesh green crop top that was completely sheer. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and neon green sneakers.

Her platinum blonde hair was down in braided pigtails with a bunny ears headband on top. She added a pair of white cat-eye glasses and layers of silver chain necklaces, including her cross. She captioned the video, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy.”

More From Our Partners

ad