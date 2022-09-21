Madonna Makes Out With Rapper Tokischa in Hot & Heavy New Music Video: Watch

Madonna‘s new music video is one hot and steamy show! The 64-year-old pop icon teamed up with Dominican rapper Tokischa in a new music video, released on Sept. 20, for the remix of her 2005 hit, “Hung Up”, titled “Hung Up on Tokischa”. Madonna and Tokischa, 26, spent much of the sexually charged video dancing on each other, caressing each other, and locking lips as they sang about being head over heels, or “hung up”, on someone. Madonna sang the song’s chorus, while the rising rapper took on the verses in Spanish with Madonna accompanying her on the third.

They also wore some sexy outfits, with Madonna changing into several looks that involved short silky shorts and a black lace bodysuit. Another hot look had the mother of six in black thigh-high boots a black lace bustier with a matching pink set of silky pants that featured slits up to her hips and a cropped jacket. One of Tokischa’s revealing outfits had her in a tight, white cropped tank and blue jeans that let her white thong peek out well above them.

The sensual video was filmed in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, and according to Page Six, disturbed the neighborhood, resulting in the police being called to check in on the production. No summons was issued, and the production was able to resume.

Madonna and Tokischa first premiered their collaboration via a live performance at Madonna’s Pride event at Terminal 5 in New York in June. The pair kissed on stage, foreshadowing what was to come with the music video. The singer’s son David Banda, 16, also joined her on stage for the event and danced alongside her as he enthusiastically interacted with the crowd.

“Hung Up” is off of Madonna’s Confessions on the Dance Floor. The music video debut followed a huge release for Madonna in August: a compilation album of all 50 of her songs that reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart throughout her career. The “Vogue” singer said creating the album, which is called Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, was like”taking a trip down memory lane” in an Aug. 18 chat with V magazine. She added, “I realized how hard I’ve worked, and what an adventurous musical life I’ve led! Most importantly, it made me realize how meaningful dance music has always been to me.”