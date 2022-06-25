Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.

The one and only heir David performing with his mom #madonna #pride pic.twitter.com/PmFlPJuaRX — Just give me a fan (@justgivemeafan) June 24, 2022

David was clearly ready to bust a move as he danced and clapped to the raging beat, moving his hands quickly before briefly snuggling up to his A-List mom. The teenager paired his tank top with an oversized pair of black cargo pants adorned with silver metal details, a pair of futuristic sunglasses, black loafers and a gold medallion necklace. A longer video showed the entire routine, that included several drag queens joining the mother-son duo on stage.

Notably, David was adopted by Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie back in 2006 when he was just 13 months old from Malawi in south-eastern Africa.

nossa isso aqui é SURREAL juro a mulher que sempre esteve do nosso lado!!!!! a mãe de todos os lgbts a maioral e não tem conversa pic.twitter.com/g6yPjyRZ0P — charli xcx da quebrada 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@vitor_mrtns) June 24, 2022

Madonna, who was born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, Michigan, was also looking stylish as she wore a fresh ensemble from Gucci’s buzzy collaboration with sportswear brand Adidas. She opted for a the three stripe sporty shorts and jacket from the latest creation from Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele, which dropped on June 7 around the globe.

The singer made reference to her Michigan roots on stage, where she hailed New York City as the “greatest city” in the world. “New York City, you know we are the greatest city in the world, for so many reasons,” she declared to a screaming crowd. “I was asked to perform at many Pride events around the world — but I would never, ever turn down New York City, because this is the city where I was born. I came out of my mother’s vagina in Bay City, Michigan, but I was born in New York City!” she went on.

“In case you didn’t know, the reason that New York is so great is that I’m pretty sure that the first queer human evolved from this city. I think they came from the caves of Central Park West,” she explained. “I’ve heard this conspiracy theory, that I don’t believe is a conspiracy theory. Anyways, not only is New York City the best place in the world because of the queer people here. Let me tell you something, if you can make it here, then you must be queer. Did you hear what I said?” she said to the audience, which included celebs like pal Julia Fox, Zachary Quinto, Jonathan Groff, and Billy Eichner.