Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna's son David Banda nearly stole the show at her latest Pride performance as he danced alongside her on-stage, showing off his incredible moves.

June 25, 2022 11:14AM EDT
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and MadonnaAlexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
Lourdes Leon Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Versace
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son, Rocco Ritchie looks dapper in his red velvet suit leaving The Twenty Two Hotel, Bar & Restaurant at 02:30am with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco was seen on an evening out hosting his art exhibition and it would seem the exhibition is an overall success as sister Lourdes heaped praise on his unique paintings according to reports. Pictured: Rocco Ritchie BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.

David was clearly ready to bust a move as he danced and clapped to the raging beat, moving his hands quickly before briefly snuggling up to his A-List mom. The teenager paired his tank top with an oversized pair of black cargo pants adorned with silver metal details, a pair of futuristic sunglasses, black loafers and a gold medallion necklace. A longer video showed the entire routine, that included several drag queens joining the mother-son duo on stage.

Notably, David was adopted by Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie back in 2006 when he was just 13 months old from Malawi in south-eastern Africa.

Madonna, who was born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, Michigan, was also looking stylish as she wore a fresh ensemble from Gucci’s buzzy collaboration with sportswear brand Adidas. She opted for a the three stripe sporty shorts and jacket from the latest creation from Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele, which dropped on June 7 around the globe.

Madonna and her son David seen leaving the concert. (MEGA)

The singer made reference to her Michigan roots on stage, where she hailed New York City as the “greatest city” in the world. “New York City, you know we are the greatest city in the world, for so many reasons,” she declared to a screaming crowd. “I was asked to perform at many Pride events around the world — but I would never, ever turn down New York City, because this is the city where I was born. I came out of my mother’s vagina in Bay City, Michigan, but I was born in New York City!” she went on.

“In case you didn’t know, the reason that New York is so great is that I’m pretty sure that the first queer human evolved from this city. I think they came from the caves of Central Park West,” she explained. “I’ve heard this conspiracy theory, that I don’t believe is a conspiracy theory. Anyways, not only is New York City the best place in the world because of the queer people here. Let me tell you something, if you can make it here, then you must be queer. Did you hear what I said?” she said to the audience, which included celebs like pal Julia Fox, Zachary Quinto, Jonathan Groff, and Billy Eichner.

