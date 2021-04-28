Madonna’s Son David Banda, 15, & Daughter, Estere, 8, Expertly Dance To ‘Staying Alive’

Madonna gushed about her two youngsters, son David Banda and daughter Estere, when she shared footage of the teen and eight-year-old dancing to ‘Staying Alive’ by the Bee Gees. Take a look!

Madonna is one proud mom. The legendary pop star, 62, took to her Instagram Story on April 27 and totally gushed about her teenage son, David Banda, 15, and her young daughter, Estere, 8, in a series of videos, which featured the two siblings showing off their dance moves! In the clips, which you can see below, David and Estere looked like expert choreographers going through the motions of their dance set to the Bee Gees iconic hit “Staying Alive.”

David banda o maior de todos! pic.twitter.com/6mjG06tv6s — Jeane (@Mrs_Florrick) April 28, 2021

The two kiddos waved their arms in swimmer-like motions as the groovy tune played in the background. David looked super retro, donning a pair of dark, high-waisted flared pants with a white polo shirt. He also sported some gold chains and fashioned a beret. Estere looked totally precious, donning a flowing dress with ruffles and some beautiful appliqués.

A estere com sapato da madonna kkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/dD5qAncgj4 — Jeane (@Mrs_Florrick) April 28, 2021

As the music went on, their proud mom could just be heard giggling with delight as she watched her two kids show off their moves. Then, David and Estere got totally synchronized as they started doing the memorable choreography from the “Macarena.” When it came time to swivel their hips, the two did an exaggerated motion at the exact same time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna absolutely adores her children. Along with David and Estere, Madonna is the mother to Lourdes Leon, 24, Stella (who is Estere’s twin sister), 8, Mercy James, 15, and Rocco Ritchie, 20. The pop star has rarely been averse to sharing intimate moments with her family on social media. During Thanksgiving 2020, Madonna took to Instagram and shared a video with all six of her youngsters, all of whom gathered together to commemorate the holiday!

Back in January, the entire family got together again to celebrate Mercy James’ 15th birthday. Madonna shared a video featuring her kiddos having an absolute blast at the skate park for the teen’s special day. As Madonna’s kids continue to grow up, we cannot wait to see what they accomplish as the years go on!