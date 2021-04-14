Madonna’s Twins, 8, Show Off Their Boxing Skills In Intense Workout Video — Watch

Madonna’s twin daughters Stella and Estere are already incredible boxers at just eight years old! They showed off their moves in their mom’s latest IG video.

They’re only eight years old, but Madonna‘s twin daughters, Stella and Estere, could give professional boxers a run for their money. The “Ray of Light” singer posted an intense video of her little girls duking it out at the gym on Instagram, and they’ve definitely got their form down straight. She set the April 13 clip to boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams‘ “West Side,” which she declared her daughters’ “favorite song.”

Madonna’s twins aren’t just conquering martial arts. They’re also gifted dancers, she revealed in a birthday post dedicated to her daughters in August. Not one to frequently share photos of her children, fans were delighted to see the whole family having a blast at Stella and Estere’s eighth birthday party. After blowing out the candles on a birthday cake made of donuts, the little girls danced it out to Michael Jackson with their older siblings, David and Mercy.

Something else they share with their big sister? Skateboarding! For Mercy’s 15th birthday in January, the teenager and her siblings hit up the skatepark, where she showed off her best tricks. She also took a moment to help one of the girls, dressed adorably in a rainbow tracksuit and fuzzy beanie, balance on her deck and go down some small ramps.

Madonna adopted Stella and Estere from an orphanage in Malawi in February 2017. They were just four years old at the time. Their older siblings, David and Mercy, are also adopted from Malawi — David in October 2006, and Mercy in May 2009. Madonna has two biological children from previous relationships: Lourdes Leon, 24 (with Carlos Leon) and Rocco Ritchie, 20 (with Guy Ritchie).