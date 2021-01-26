Madonna’s Kids Look So Grown Up While Hitting Up The Skate Park For Mercy’s 15th Birthday — Pics

Madonna showed her legions of fans ‘how we celebrate’ during her daughter, Mercy James’, 15th birthday party! Check out the photos the singer shared to her Instagram account!

Madonna‘s youngsters are getting so big! The pop singer, 62, took to Instagram on January 25 and shared a series of photos from her adopted daughter, Mercy James‘, 15th birthday party. The first snap in the carousel post featured a mirror selfie of Mercy and her adoring mom. The pair were nearly matching in baby blue tops, with Madonna’s sweatshirt featuring a tie-dye style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The photos that came after the first image captured sweet moments from Mercy’s birthday. One photo featured Mercy lifting her skateboard up into the air, while another showed the teenager with one of her other siblings helping them get their footing on the skateboard. More photos showed Mercy with close family friends and her siblings enjoying her birthday and beaming at the camera while shredding it up at the skate park!

One sweet image even showed Mercy smiling while wearing a pair of shades and standing in front of her birthday cake, which read “Happy Birthday, Mercy!” Madonna was so overcome with joy on the special day, and that totally showed in her caption. “This is how we celebrate the birthday of Chifundo James – Warrior in training,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “Mercy James” and “birthday.”

There’s absolutely no denying the close, loving bond that Madonna shares with her children. The 62-year-old is a mother-of-six, including four adopted youngsters. Madonna shares her eldest, 24-year-old Lourdes Leon, with Carlos Leon, and her 20-year-old son Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Her four adopted children includes Mercy, son David Banda, 15, and twins Estere and Stelle, born in 2012. It’s fairly rare that Madonna is able to capture all of her children in the same place at the same time, but the above photos definitely show that she brought as much of her family together as she possibly could for such a special occasion! We cannot wait to see her kiddos continue to grow up right before our eyes.