Madonna’s Twins Stella & Estere Have Donut & Dance Party With Older Sibs David & Mercy On 8th Birthday

It was a full out celebration for Madonna’s twins Stella & Estere as they partied the night away for their monumental 8th birthday.

How exciting! Madonna, 62, gave a rare glimpse into her home life after she shared an amazing video from her twin daughter’s Stella & Estere‘s birthday party on Tuesday, August 25. The clip started with the two girls blowing their candles out on top of a donut cake while they twinned (literally) in the same outfit and hairstyle. Things did a complete 180 seconds later when the “Holiday” singer’s son David Banda, 14, showed off his amazing dance skills to Michael Jackson‘s classic hit “Wanna Be Starting Something” as the proud mama clapped along.

It became a full on MJ dance party later on in the footage where David stole focus from the birthday girls with his homage to the late music icon. He channeled him perfectly with so many of his iconic moves including the moonwalk and more. Madonna’s daughter Mercy James, 14, then made an appearance in the clip where she spun around and flashed her gorgeous smile in a bright yellow sweatshirt and black pants.

The Grammy winner’s family has grown exponentially over the years. She gave birth to her first child, Lourdes Leon, in October 1996. Lourdes’ father is fitness trainer Carlos Leon who she dated before and after she was born. Madonna then welcomed son Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Guy four years later.

She added four more to her brood by adopting David, Mercy, Stella and Estere. Lourdes, who dropped jaws late last year when she participated in a simulated “orgy” at Art Basel in Miami, was by her mom’s side while she celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamaica earlier this month.

Madonna is one of the many celebrities who have gone the adoption route. Others include Charlize Theron who posted the cutest photo with her adopted daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 3, on Instagram while celebrating her 45th birthday on Friday, August 7.